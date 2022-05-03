SUV strikes tree in Yarmouth

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
Two suspects driving on Long Island in a BMW they did not have permission to use are facing charges after one was busted with a “ghost gun,” police said. In Nassau County, police officers stopped a 2008 BMW with a temporary Georgia registration sticker on Long Beach Road at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 4 in Oceanside for a defective headlight.
A massive fire Saturday left several people injured and destroyed large portions of the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort, a popular vacation spot near New Hampshire's White Mountains. Smoke and flames could be seen coming out of rooms on the second and third floors of the hotel, according to videos...
A Massachusetts woman was seriously injured early Tuesday when her vehicle went off Route 3 in Merrimack, New Hampshire, and crashed into a spillway of a river. Shortly after midnight, a silver 2018 Ford sedan traveling south on Daniel Webster Highway struck a utility pole in front of the Merrimack Fire Department, bringing the pole down. The car then crashed into a spillway to the Souhegan River.
BOW, N.H. — A woman found dead in the Merrimack River has been identified, police announced on Wednesday. Katie Gorfinkle, 38, of Concord, was found dead last week. After police publicly released a sketch designed by a forensic artist through police in Lincoln, Massachusetts, tips came in from across the country. Police said one of those tips led to the positive identification.
A Newport man was killed Saturday morning around 10:00 a.m. on Route 95 North in Warwick in what police believe to be a road rage incident. Matthew Yoder, 39, of Newport was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Ryan Van Winkle, 31, of Warren when the fatal rollover accident occurred.
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — The FBI’s Seattle Field Office and the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a runaway teen. Melody J. Thompson, 13, was last seen at her mother’s residence in Hamilton on Sunday morning. She was wearing a...
The Fredericksburg Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager from the city. Haley Flippo, 14, was last seen in the 1900 block of Princess Anne Street around 1:51 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, police said. She is described as standing 5'2," weighing 125 pounds and...
The Shelton Fire Department responded Wednesday to reports that a truck had struck a home. Firefighters on the scene found an oil delivery truck in close proximity to the house on Sheehy Lane with the driver inside. Police and fire officials say the driver was unresponsive. The driver was taken...
Police are investigating after a 51-year-old man died in a head-on, two-vehicle crash in Connecticut. The crash happened in the New London County town of Colchester on Middletown Road near Miles Standish Road at about 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, according to Connecticut State Police. An eastbound 2018 Subaru...
BOSTON — Emergency crews have responded to a reported structural collapse at a construction site in South Boston. Police said that “multiple” people were trapped after a floor collapsed. Update 12:21 a.m. EDT May 5: Boston Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey said emergency crews were called to the...
SAN ANTONIO — It almost sounds like the beginning of a bad joke -- so, this man walks into a taco shop with a machete in his head ... However, it was no laughing matter Wednesday in San Antonio when a man ran into a nearby taco business after being struck “three to four times” in the back of the head with the weapon, authorities said.
DENNIS, Mass. — Inspectors on Cape Cod found a gas and diesel mix-up at a Dennis gas station last month was worse than they first thought. Barnstable Weights and Measures told Boston 25 News Tuesday their investigation found Brown Bear Transportation out of Springfield had accidentally pumped hundreds of gallons of premium gas into the underground diesel tank at Cape Cod Farms gas station on Main Street in Dennis on April 22. About 150 gallons were sold before the mishap was discovered, the department said.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY — Authorities in Middlesex County are searching for a convicted child rapist who they say ran off in the middle of his trial. Stephen Corbin, 38, went missing days into his trial last month for the sexual assaults of a 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s office. He was convicted in absentia of eight counts of aggravated rape of a child.
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Sudbury woman on larceny charges after she stole more than $3,800 from two TJX stores in Shoppers World last week. Police arrested Ling Zhang, 59, of 25 Henry’s Mill Lane of Sudbury. She was charged with two count of Larceny of more than $1,200.
Comments / 0