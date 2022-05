PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The man who was arrested after allegedly leading officers on a pursuit from Mesa to Phoenix Friday afternoon has been identified by police. According to court documents, bystanders told police Brandon Smith, 30, was passed out in his car on Friday around 1:30 p.m. near Cave Creek and Deer Valley roads. Several people tried to wake Smith up by banging on his car windows, but he didn’t wake up. When officers arrived, they saw Smith had a gun and knife, so they pinned their patrol cars to the front and back of Smith’s car to prevent him from driving away, court paperwork states.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO