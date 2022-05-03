ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holbrook, AZ

HPD Thefts April 20-26, 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHolbrook Police Department received three theft reports during the period of April 20-26. At 4:17 a.m. on Thursday, April...

Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
AZFamily

Woman arrested after allegedly killing family member inside Peoria home

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have arrested a woman accused of killing a family member inside a home in Peoria. Officers took 29-year-old Brianna Zerth into custody on Wednesday afternoon. Just after 12 p.m., Peoria police responded to a medical call near 111th and Olive avenues. When officers arrived,...
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Video captures large-scale brawl break out at Tucson High School

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - A huge fight at Tucson High led to a short lockdown Tuesday, according to KOLD News 13. Several videos posted on Twitter show a crowd of people fighting on campus. A spokesperson with Tucson Police says investigators believe the fight started when a man showed up...
TUCSON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Chad Hunt Killed in Head-On Collision on Cactus Road [Phoenix, AZ]

Traffic Accident on 56th Street Left One Dead, One Injured. The crash happened about 4:20 a.m. in the area of Cactus Road and 56th Street. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that a sedan and an SUV collided head-on for reasons currently unknown. Eventually, the driver of the SUV, 43-year-old Hunt, was...
PHOENIX, AZ

