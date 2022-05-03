ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car-Free Diaries: Week 22

RealHartford
 3 days ago
Instead of screaming into the void of Twitter, I bring you a weekly highlight reel of what it’s like going places in Greater Hartford when one is gloriously car-free. These posts are on a slight time delay because nobody needs to know exactly where I am when I am...

#Bike Lanes#Diaries#Bicycle Parking#Public Transit#Twitter
RealHartford

New Britain Avenue and Henry Street

Today, Hartford smells like government negligence. There have been multiple fatal crashes on New Britain Avenue between Hillside Avenue and Julius Street since 2015. The City of Hartford chose to make no street design improvements at any of those sites since. When a person dies on a poorly designed road,...
HARTFORD, CT
RealHartford

Electric Bikes Are Freedom

What you’re looking at is pure joy. Electric bicycle advocates and the e-bike curious gathered outside the Connecticut State Capitol on Wednesday to ask and answer questions. Several exhibitors and local bike shops, including Hartford’s BiCi Co., provided e-bike test rides, and did people ever take advantage of the...
HARTFORD, CT
RealHartford

Life in Hartford, Connecticut, and beyond. Exploration, wandering, transportation, transit, art, and environment.

