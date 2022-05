Nick Wright isn't ready to call James Harden dead yet, but says the Philadelphia 76ers are in rough shape after falling 0-2 against the Miami Heat. The star's decline has raised many questions, including how we got here, and whether Harden can bounce back. Nick Wright and Chris Broussard decide whether James Harden will be able to shake off these lackluster performances and help the Sixers remain in the playoffs without Joel Embiid.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO