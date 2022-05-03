ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elk Mound, WI

Elk Mound Board of Education elects Sivertson president, Oas vice-president

By Editor
 3 days ago

WisCommunity

Little change to 3rd Congressional District that includes La Crosse, Eau Claire as GOP blocked from undoing gerrymandering blunder

But it’s still trending red as Republicans look to flip district retiring Ron Kind held for 25 years. Redistricting in Wisconsin is complete. And though additional court cases could change some of the political lines, experts say the 3rd Congressional District, which hugs the Mississippi River and includes La Crosse, Stevens Point and Eau Claire, is likely set for the decade. Republicans are licking their lips.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WSAW

IROW business owner announces he’ll run for 29th Senate District

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Cory Tomczyk, owner of IROW, has announced he’ll run for senate in the 29th District. Tomczyk will run as a republican. Senator Jerry Petrowski announced last month he will not seek re-election. During a press conference announcing his campaign, Tomczyk said, “I am not a...
MOSINEE, WI

Community Policy