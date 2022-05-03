Elk Mound Board of Education elects Sivertson president, Oas vice-president

The move comes after Hancock came under fire for having a fake Facebook profile for eleven years, using it to respond to critical posts about the board and to engage online with conservative school board candidates.
But it’s still trending red as Republicans look to flip district retiring Ron Kind held for 25 years. Redistricting in Wisconsin is complete. And though additional court cases could change some of the political lines, experts say the 3rd Congressional District, which hugs the Mississippi River and includes La Crosse, Stevens Point and Eau Claire, is likely set for the decade. Republicans are licking their lips.
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Cory Tomczyk, owner of IROW, has announced he’ll run for senate in the 29th District. Tomczyk will run as a republican. Senator Jerry Petrowski announced last month he will not seek re-election. During a press conference announcing his campaign, Tomczyk said, “I am not a...
Comments / 0