HUTCHINSON, Kan - The Hutchinson City Council officially did not approve the contract renewal for City Manager Jeff Cantrell on a 4-1 vote. "He stepped into a role that had some challenges," said councilman Jon Richardson. "I am for making a motion to disapprove the proposed contract for the City Manager for 2022-23 and authorize the Mayor to sign, because I feel like we need a change in focus and that's where I sit on that."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO