On Thursday night, the New York Mets pulled off the MLB comeback of the year so far, rallying from a 7-1 deficit in the top of the ninth inning to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-7. Led by two hits in the final frame from Starling Marte, the Mets roared back from certain defeat to claim their 19th win of the season.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO