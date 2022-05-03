ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holbrook, AZ

HPD Collision April 20-26, 2022

tribunenewsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne collision was investigated by Holbrook police officers during the period of April 20-26, according to dispatcher reports. At approximately 12:21 p.m....

tribunenewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Navajo County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
County
Navajo County, AZ
City
Holbrook, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Holbrook, AZ
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hpd#Hpd Collision#Jeep#Chevy#Malibu
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Man’s remains found before couple sentenced for his death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The remains of a man who has been missing since 2019 were recovered several months before a married couple were sentenced on charges related to his homicide. Tucson police announced they had found the body of 72-year-old Tucson resident and military veteran Frank Bligh...
TUCSON, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Chad Hunt Killed in Head-On Collision on Cactus Road [Phoenix, AZ]

Traffic Accident on 56th Street Left One Dead, One Injured. The crash happened about 4:20 a.m. in the area of Cactus Road and 56th Street. Furthermore, the investigation revealed that a sedan and an SUV collided head-on for reasons currently unknown. Eventually, the driver of the SUV, 43-year-old Hunt, was...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Driver dies after having medical emergency, crashing into asphalt in Cottonwood

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — A person is dead after officials said they crashed their vehicle after having a medical emergency while driving in Cottonwood Monday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., officers from the Cottonwood Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on the State Route 260. Investigators found the vehicle had drove off the road and collided with multiple guard rails before crashing into a large pile of asphalt.
COTTONWOOD, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy