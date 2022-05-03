ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoyt Lakes, MN

Update: EPA recommends Army Corps not reissue PolyMet water permit

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA rock alongside a highway near Ely, Minn. shows evidence of copper mineralization. Photo: Derek Montgomery for MPR News | 2013. On the first day of a first-of-its-kind public hearing this week on the fate of a key permit for the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommended...

Bring Me The News

North Dakota river towns bracing for possible dam failure

An intense effort to save towns near and along the Red River in far northeastern North Dakota is ongoing as a key dam has been pushed to the brink by rising water. Pembina in North Dakota and surrounding small towns are already inundated with flood waters. The river gauge at Pembina gave a reading of 51.5 feet Wednesday morning, which is more than 12 feet above flood stage and just 3.4 feet shy of the record crest set during the devastating floods of 1997.
POLITICS
Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz walks back COVID "after action" report plans

In mid-March, as COVID-19 cases fell to some of the lowest levels in months, Gov. Tim Walz touted plans for a COVID "after action" report.The findings, which he said could be released by the end of the month, would serve as a "playbook for future administrations and future Minnesotans" for how to respond to future waves.Yes, but: After Axios followed up and asked for an update or copy of the report, aides walked back the claims and said there isn't a "specific document."What they're saying now: "Work to review the State's COVID response and prepare for a future surge is ongoing," Walz press secretary Claire Lancaster wrote in an email. "State agencies are constantly assessing what has worked and what hasn't. This is an ongoing process, rather than a specific document."Worth noting: It's not the first time the governor has had to revise on-the-record comments. In the days following George Floyd's murder, he falsely claimed that 80% of protesters were from out of state.Walz's allies, and the governor himself, have downplayed premature or false statements as the DFL lawmaker "getting over his skis."
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Senate majority leader’s family ties to deer farming under scrutiny in CWD vote

During a recent debate on an agricultural budget bill, Sen. Karla Bigham, DFL-Cottage Grove, won five votes from GOP colleagues to amend the bill and impose regulations on deer farms to combat chronic wasting disease, including a moratorium on new operations.  It was an unusual show of bipartisan support for a DFL-led amendment in the […] The post Senate majority leader’s family ties to deer farming under scrutiny in CWD vote appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Hoeven pushes for nuclear modernization

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Senator John Hoeven pressed the U.S.’s top military officials to ensure the modernization of the nation’s nuclear forces, especially in North Dakota. Hoeven urged Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, to discuss the status...
BISMARCK, ND
KARE 11

Lawmaker advocates to require permits for boaters in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — If you live in Minnesota — and you're roughly 35 or under — you might soon need a permit to drive a boat. New legislation in the House omnibus bill would require adults to take an online water safety course before obtaining a permit — something that’s currently only required for those under 18.
MINNESOTA STATE

