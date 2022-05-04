ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter County, AR

Baxter County Jurors to report Monday

By Staff
KTLO
 4 days ago

KMOV

St. Louis man who murdered De Soto couple executed Tuesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court denied a petition to stop the scheduled execution of Carman Deck. After more than two decades since a brutal double murder in Jefferson County, Deck died by lethal injection Tuesday night. Deck, 56, murdered Zelma and James Long inside their...
DE SOTO, MO
KSN News

Body found in Missouri well

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) – According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri, a body was found in a well full of water on May 1. The sheriff’s office said that mushroom hunters came across the well Sunday afternoon and decided to test the depth of the water with a long stick. To their […]
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Sheriff Chris Jennings, “We have located a body”; Now a Homicide Investigation in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Sheriff Chris Jennings tell us Wednesday morning what brought them to this property, 20364 Crane Drive, SE of Seneca. “Reliable information that a body was placed  in a well. We located the well yesterday,” the Sheriff says. PREVIOUS BREAKING NEWS ARTICLE >> HEAVY EXCAVATION EQUIPMENT, CRIME SCENE TAPE, INVESTIGATION RELATED TO MISSING PERSON CASE Just after...
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

PICTURES: Highway U in Pulaski County damaged by flooding

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — Overnight flooding left Highway U in Pulaski County in pieces Thursday morning. Both the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri Department of Transportation shared pictures on social media Thursday morning and said Route U at Tavern Creek is closed. The water flooded the road and did damage under the bridge. Drivers […]
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Mushroom Hunters Find Body in Rural Missouri Water Well

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police were investigating after mushroom hunters discovered a body in a rural, hand-dug water well in south-central Missouri. The discovery was made Sunday near the unincorporated community of Long Lane, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Springfield. The mushroom hunters were using a long...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KHBS

Washington County, Arkansas issues emergency declaration

JOHNSON, Ark. — Government officials in Washington County, Arkansas have sent a disaster proclamation to the governor's office, John Luther, county emergency manager, told 40/29 News. The proclamation was issued because of widespread damage from floodwaters. Crews performed more than 30 water rescues in Washington County between 2:30 a.m....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Former Marked Tree police captain arrested for felony theft

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Marked Tree police captain has been arrested for felony theft. Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder confirmed to Region 8 News that Jackie Ragan was arrested for one count of felony theft of property. He was booked into the Sharp County Jail, according to...
MARKED TREE, AR

