Baxter County Jurors to report Monday

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A candidate for Sebastian County judge is facing a felony charge, according to court records filed Friday. Denny Altes, 73, is facing a charge of abuse of public trust. No other details regarding the charge were in the records. The violation date was listed as...
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court denied a petition to stop the scheduled execution of Carman Deck. After more than two decades since a brutal double murder in Jefferson County, Deck died by lethal injection Tuesday night. Deck, 56, murdered Zelma and James Long inside their...
DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) – According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office in Missouri, a body was found in a well full of water on May 1. The sheriff’s office said that mushroom hunters came across the well Sunday afternoon and decided to test the depth of the water with a long stick. To their […]
A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Sheriff Chris Jennings tell us Wednesday morning what brought them to this property, 20364 Crane Drive, SE of Seneca. “Reliable information that a body was placed in a well. We located the well yesterday,” the Sheriff says. PREVIOUS BREAKING NEWS ARTICLE >> HEAVY EXCAVATION EQUIPMENT, CRIME SCENE TAPE, INVESTIGATION RELATED TO MISSING PERSON CASE Just after...
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — Overnight flooding left Highway U in Pulaski County in pieces Thursday morning. Both the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri Department of Transportation shared pictures on social media Thursday morning and said Route U at Tavern Creek is closed. The water flooded the road and did damage under the bridge. Drivers […]
LINN CREEK, Mo. — Camden County deputies said they found a man had a wooden club, a loaded gun, and brass knuckles the night he allegedly caused a disturbance at a restaurant in Linn Creek Friday night. A news release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the business about a […]
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. — Baxter County deputies say a woman threatened her grandparents with a knife and then pushed and bit a deputy hard enough to draw blood Friday morning. April Raymond is charged with assault on a family member, endangering the welfare of a minor and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors. She is also charged […]
ST. LOUIS — Medical personnel tried to revive former Missouri State Representative Cora Faith Walker with an opioid reversal drug as a precaution after she collapsed inside a downtown St. Louis hotel in March, but she died from natural causes, according to a final autopsy report obtained by the I-Team.
State lawmakers are considering rolling back some parole rules for people in prison for crimes committed as children, prompting concerns about a Cole County child killer's case.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police were investigating after mushroom hunters discovered a body in a rural, hand-dug water well in south-central Missouri. The discovery was made Sunday near the unincorporated community of Long Lane, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) northeast of Springfield. The mushroom hunters were using a long...
JOHNSON, Ark. — Government officials in Washington County, Arkansas have sent a disaster proclamation to the governor's office, John Luther, county emergency manager, told 40/29 News. The proclamation was issued because of widespread damage from floodwaters. Crews performed more than 30 water rescues in Washington County between 2:30 a.m....
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Marked Tree police captain has been arrested for felony theft. Poinsett County Sheriff Kevin Molder confirmed to Region 8 News that Jackie Ragan was arrested for one count of felony theft of property. He was booked into the Sharp County Jail, according to...
