Mandan, ND

Mandan’s Dakotah Speedway – “Feel The Thunder” This Friday

By Bromo
 3 days ago
Please whatever you were planning on doing THIS Friday here in Mandan cancel it. So let me ask you something, were you thinking about just going home after work this Friday and doing the same old thing? Watching Netflix until you fall asleep on your couch around 9:45 pm? Please don't...

Cool 98.7

Bismarck/Mandan, Our Spring Clean-Up Weeks Are Coming!

Now you can unload all that clutter you once thought you might use. Let's face it..it's just time to say so long. Hoping we may remain blizzard-free next week, the cities of Bismarck and Mandan have both rescheduled their spring clean-up weeks for the first week in May. Not to...
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Dakota Zoo Pushes Back Summer Hours After Spring Blizzard

There Have Been A Lot Of Happenings At The Dakota Zoo. You should be relieved to hear that the animals are alive, well, and thriving at the zoo; the blizzard was no match for our hardworking zookeepers. The zoo made a post on Facebook earlier this week, giving everyone an update on how the animals were doing after the storm.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

North Dakota’s Only Roller Coaster Opens Saturday In Bismarck

North Dakota's ONLY roller coaster is opening this Saturday! Super Slide Amusement Park has made the announcement on its Facebook page. Located in Sertoma Park right here in Bismarck, Runaway Train is the only roller coaster in the state!. Full disclosure, Runaway Train looks nothing like my cover story picture-but...
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Mandan’s New Lights Dancing In The Wind

It still never ceases to amaze me how fast time goes by sometimes. Do you all remember when the subject was first brought up about trying to control a certain portion of a busy Memorial Highway? This was a pretty dangerous area, especially during peak traffic hours. The exact spot I am talking about is at Third Street Southeast and Memorial Highway. With not a stop sign or light, for those who complained forever about their frustrations on the NEED for something to be put in that strategic spot ( or they would pull their hair out ), it was maddening trying to turn left by the McDonald's restaurant onto Third Street Southeast during heavy traffic.
MANDAN, ND
City
Mandan, ND
Mandan, ND
Sports
Cool 98.7

Facelift For The Southridge Centre Strip Mall In Bismarck

The Southridge Center strip mall is in the middle of a remodel that is really changing the look of the stores. Work began back in October of 2021 on the cement in front of the buildings. Since then, all LED lights have been installed and work has begun on the front of each stores. Eventually, the parking lot will be resurfaced. Work will also begin in 2023 on the former Barnes and Nobel building where Sanford will be moving into.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Bisman’s Quirks & Annoying Habits At The Drive-Thru-Lanes

I really haven't stopped to think ( until now ) about all the odd things people do at the drive-thru-lanes. Maybe because I am at fault for some of these silly infractions. I have heard many times that some people ask for their coffee to be "Extra Hot" - I was at a Starbucks here in Bismarck recently and someone insisted that their order be more heated than a lava flow. Now unless the barista puts a blow torch to it, how much hotter can you get it?
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Kat Perkins To Be At The ND State Fair With Kid Rock!

Oh, you CAN still rock in America... The super summer show is coming! Kat Perkins is coming back to North Dakota!. She's a scrappy tower of talent from Scranton, North Dakota and she's gonna be up on stage with Kid Rock at the North Dakota State Fair! Or so we'd like to think based on this comment from Kat's Facebook page.
CELEBRITIES
Cool 98.7

Bismarck’s Birthday Gifts To A 9-Year Old

I love this story. I first saw it on Bismarck's People Reporting Loud Noises After Lark's Games ( BPRN ) Facebook group page a couple of days ago. His name is Marcus, he was about to turn nine years old. Inititially the goal was to head to Montana, and spend his birthday there with relatives, but the weather and the price of gas put an ened to that. His mom Stephanie told me on the phone this afternoon that sadly her son "didn't have ny friends" and she really wanted to do something special for him. So she did like so many others in Bismarck/Mandan have done, Stephanie reached out for help and asked Bisman residents if anyone had any ideas of how to make her son's birthday memorable - and boy did they responded.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Local Bakehouse Adding A Second Location In Bismarck, ND

A local favorite donut shop in the area is expanding. Bearscat Bakehouse is building another location to better serve the local area. Many people love Bearscat Bakehouse as they are very good. The new location will be on the south end of Bismarck, ND right beside Starbucks and the Ramkota in Bismarck, ND. This is a great location for a bakehouse in the local area.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

Cool 98.7

Mandan, ND
