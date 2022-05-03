Mandan’s Dakotah Speedway – “Feel The Thunder” This Friday

I love this story. I first saw it on Bismarck's People Reporting Loud Noises After Lark's Games ( BPRN ) Facebook group page a couple of days ago. His name is Marcus, he was about to turn nine years old. Inititially the goal was to head to Montana, and spend his birthday there with relatives, but the weather and the price of gas put an ened to that. His mom Stephanie told me on the phone this afternoon that sadly her son "didn't have ny friends" and she really wanted to do something special for him. So she did like so many others in Bismarck/Mandan have done, Stephanie reached out for help and asked Bisman residents if anyone had any ideas of how to make her son's birthday memorable - and boy did they responded.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 10 DAYS AGO