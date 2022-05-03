Chicago man sentenced to 62 years in prison for dismembering mom and throwing remains in water

CHICAGO (TCD) -- A 60-year-old man will ostensibly serve the rest of his life in prison for killing and dismembering his mother and discarding her remains in Lake Michigan.

Brian Peck was convicted of murder in February of murdering his mother, which he claims he did in self-defense because she allegedly walked towards him with a large knife for playing his music so loud. The Daily Herald reports Peck said in court he knocked his mother over and stomped on her until she died.

Peck dismembered his mom’s body and threw some of the remains in Lake Michigan. He placed the others in a duffel bag with brick pavers and put them in Chicago’s Lagoon Park. A fisherman reportedly hooked onto the bag in Lagoon Park, according to the Daily Herald.

He reported Gail missing to the Elgin Police Department on Oct. 27, 2017, and said she had not returned home after walking her dog. He was arrested Oct. 31, 2017.

At the hearing Monday, May 2, Cook County Judge Joseph Cataldo sentenced Peck to 50 years in prison for the first-degree murder charge, 20 years for dismemberment, and five years for concealing her death. The Daily Herald reports the last two terms were ordered to be served at half length, so Peck’s prison term is 62 1/2 years.

Cataldo said Peck had "irretrievable depravity" and how "listening to him testify how he sawed her into pieces, all with no emotion whatsoever" was the worst of all.