LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio (WTAP) - Alfred “Fred” Buchanan, 80, of Little Hocking, Ohio passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born July 4, 1941 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Robert and Myrtle West Buchanan. Fred was retired from Johns Manville/ Schuller in Vienna and was a member of the Belpre Masonic Lodge where he received his 50 year pin. He enjoyed woodworking, camping, hunting and fishing.

LITTLE HOCKING, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO