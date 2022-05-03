May ‘In the City’ features top educator Raeven Brooks, Augusta youth golfer Hagen Williams, more

The Milken Educator Award goes to a Murfreesboro teacher, Summer Camps by the Murfreesboro Police Department, and a native son makes the Boro proud at Augusta. These stories and more featured this month “In the City.”

Murfreesboro’s video magazine is currently airing on YouTube, CityTV and other platforms throughout May, featuring the latest City news at https://youtu.be/6Rv4AJuK9ew.

“In the City” is hosted by Michael Linn White and produced by Multi-Media Producer Steve Burris every month in the studios located at Murfreesboro City Hall.