May ‘In the City’ features top educator Raeven Brooks, Augusta youth golfer Hagen Williams, more
The Milken Educator Award goes to a Murfreesboro teacher, Summer Camps by the Murfreesboro Police Department, and a native son makes the Boro proud at Augusta. These stories and more featured this month “In the City.”
Murfreesboro’s video magazine is currently airing on YouTube, CityTV and other platforms throughout May, featuring the latest City news at https://youtu.be/6Rv4AJuK9ew.
“In the City” is hosted by Michael Linn White and produced by Multi-Media Producer Steve Burris every month in the studios located at Murfreesboro City Hall.
- Raeven Brooks, a teacher at Black Fox Elementary, honored by Gov. Bill Lee and the Milken Family Foundation as the Milken Award recipient. Her reward--$25,000 to use any way she chooses. See her response to receiving the prestigious honor https://youtu.be/JDyP2MLH2mc
- The Murfreesboro Police Department SROs host four fun weeklong junior officer Summer Camps to promote character, swimming, bowling and more. Visit www.murfreesborotn.gov/police for more information https://youtu.be/X_6DNb4-3Ns
- Mayor Shane McFarland recognized 11-year-old Hagen Williams, who excelled at the #Drive, Chip, & Putt Competition at Augusta National Golf Club https://youtu.be/1QshXB2vIFI
- Eight Murfreesboro Fire Rescue firefighters assist Sevier County fighting wildfires in East Tennessee. Captain Adam Brown shares the mission protecting communities in 2022. In 2018 MFRD responded to the Gatlinburg wildfires for seven days https://youtu.be/Q-CkVApjQz8
- Sustainable Water Solutions are goals of educators and the Murfreesboro Water Resources Department Stormwater advocates. Watch hands-on learning in the Hobgood Elementary classroom https://youtu.be/VhCKi72iAtw
- Women who shaped Rutherford County history came to life on the Washington Theatre stage through ‘Party of Twelve,’ a special play by playwright Mary Donnet Johnson celebrating the centennial of woman’s suffrage. Michael Linn White highlights the characters and the challenges of this history-making performance https://youtu.be/uc6SFMGtiz0
- Plus, Mayor McFarland addresses three major issues toward addressing future solutions to Solid Waste, Telecommunicator of the Year, PAWS Pet of the Month, STEM teacher finalists and more ‘In the City.’
