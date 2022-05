J. Cole makes history with ‘No Role Modelz’ as the song goes diamond with no music video, making him the first rapper to do so. J. Cole is one of the most prolific and successful artists of the 2010s. Cole has put out five albums in the previous decade, with one of them, 2014 Forest Hills Drive, being considered a masterpiece by many. Now, Jermaine is making history again with his song ‘No Role Modelz,’ which comes from the aforementioned album.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO