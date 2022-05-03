ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Warriors vs Grizzlies - Outdoors on the Big Screen

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe party will be roaring as the Warriors take on the...

The Spun

Ja Morant Had Special Message For Steph Curry After Game 2

On Tuesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies evened the series against the Golden State Warriors thanks to an incredible performance from point guard Ja Morant. The former No. 2 overall pick is establishing himself as one of the most dynamic players in the game. That was on full display last night as Morant dropped 47 points en route to the team's 106-101 victory.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Steve Kerr Sends Clear Message Towards Memphis Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had some mince words for the Memphis Grizzlies heading into Game 3. Kerr doesn't want any of his players to risk injuring a player on the Grizzlies, even though the opposite happened in Game 2. Dillon Brooks was ejected from the game after...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Look: Eli Manning's Tweet About Draymond Green Going Viral

During the first quarter of Tuesday night's Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies, Draymond Green was forced back into the locker room after taking a hard elbow to the face. As the Warriors forward was ushered through the tunnel, he hit the opposing Memphis crowd with...
NBA
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Draymond's Middle Fingers

The NBA has announced its punishment for Golden State Warriors standout Draymond Green's double-barreled middle finger salute in Memphis Tuesday. For flipping both birds toward the Grizzlies' crowd, Green has been fined $25,000. The veteran forward made the gesture during the first half of Memphis 106-101 win two nights ago.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Look: Draymond Green Reacts To JJ Redick's Comments

Earlier Wednesday morning, JJ Redick made headlines for what he said on the ESPN airwaves. During Wednesday morning's "First Take," the former NBA player took exception with comments from Chris "Mad Dog" Russo. The latter made it clear he doesn't appreciate the style of play and behavior on the court of Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green.
NBA
The Spun

Charles Barkley Reacts To Dillon Brooks Play: Fans React

There's been a lot of debate over the play by Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks that left Golden State Warriors star Gary Payton II with a broken elbow. But Charles Barkley had a reaction that has a lot of people upset. During TNT's postgame coverage of the 106-101 Grizzlies win,...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

NBA Hall of Famer defends Dillon Brooks against dirty play accusations

One O.G. of physical, old-school NBA basketball is weighing in on this week’s controversy surrounding Dillon Brooks. Retired Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas appeared Wednesday on SiriusXM NBA Radio and defended the Memphis Grizzlies swingman Brooks over Brooks’ flagrant foul on Gary Payton II that infuriated the Golden State Warriors (video here).
NBA
The Spun

Draymond Green Says He Was Offered Role On Popular ESPN Show

Most players dip their toes into the broadcasting world after their playing careers come to an end. Draymond Green is a rare example of an athlete who's cutting his teeth in the industry before his NBA career comes to a close. Earlier this year, the three-time NBA champion signed a...
NBA
The Spun

Steve Kerr Makes His Feelings On Dillon Brooks Very Clear

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr wasn't happy with Dillon Brooks on Tuesday night. The Grizzlies forward got ejected less than three minutes into Game 2 after he was called for a Flagrant 2. Brooks was chasing down Gary Payton II from behind when he hit him hard in the head as he was in the air.
NBA
The Spun

Jay Williams Thinks NBA Should Have Punished Draymond Green

Grizzlies shooting guard Dillon Brooks will miss tomorrow's crucial Game 3 matchup due to a one-game suspension from the NBA. During the first quarter of Game 2, Brooks took out Gary Payton II with a blow to the head on a fast break. The Warriors guard will miss at least the next month with a fractured elbow injury.
NBA
NBC Sports

Warriors' quest to slow Ja now begins with Wiggins

SAN FRANCISCO -- With Gary Payton II missing the remainder of the Western Conference semifinals, the repercussions for the Warriors go beyond simply losing their designated defender against the Grizzlies’ most dangerous weapon. Coach Steve Kerr wouldn’t divulge his strategy to keep Ja Morant from owning the series, but...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Warriors set dubious franchise 3-point mark in Game 2 loss

Tuesday night was a game that the Warriors would like to forget. Not only did they lose to the Memphis Grizzlies 106-101 in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals at FedExForum, but they also had a historically bad night from beyond the arc. The Warriors were 7-of-38 from 3-point...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

