Warriors vs Grizzlies - Outdoors on the Big Screen

On Tuesday night, the Memphis Grizzlies evened the series against the Golden State Warriors thanks to an incredible performance from point guard Ja Morant. The former No. 2 overall pick is establishing himself as one of the most dynamic players in the game. That was on full display last night as Morant dropped 47 points en route to the team's 106-101 victory.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO