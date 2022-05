Spring is here and it's time to get out and enjoy Colorado's outdoors. Have you ever hiked Western Colorado's Rattlesnake Arches?. I'm embarrassed to say this, but I haven't. I was born here and to date have never hiked to the arches. Oddly, it's not too far down the road. It's difficult to understand how this awesome Western Colorado hike has slipped past so many of us.

COLORADO STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO