Linda E. Best-Nowakowski, devoted to family businesses

Kevin G. Miller passed away Monday, April 25, 2022. He was born April 11, 1958. With heavy hearts and great sadness, our family regretfully lost our husband, dad, poppop, father-in-law, crew chief, prep man, sponsor, and all-around amazing guy. He was one of a kind. Kevin Miller: pop, poppop, poppy, Larry. He will never be forgotten or replaced. The love and support that has been shown have not gone unannounced or unnoticed. Those who knew him, would know that he felt the same way. He never knew a stranger. We will not stop this legacy; we will continue racing and living in the name of Kevin G. Miller.

MILLSBORO, DE ・ 21 HOURS AGO