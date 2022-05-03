ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Linda E. Best-Nowakowski, devoted to family businesses

Cape Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinda E. Best-Nowakowski lost her brave fight with cancer Saturday, April 30, 2022. She is now healthy and well, enjoying the company of her parents, niece, nephew, and a host of aunts, uncles, and friends that have gone before her. Linda was born to Alfred G. Best, Sr. and...

www.capegazette.com

Cape Gazette

Francine H. Corcoran, devoted to her family

Francine H. Corcoran, 77, of Lewes, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022. She was born May 29, 1944, in Weehawken, N.J., and grew up in Teaneck, N.J. She was the daughter of the late Milton M. and Frieda (Postol) Siegel. Francine graduated from Teaneck High School, Class of 1962. She...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Jean Patricia Sophia Keats, retired nurse

Jean Patricia Sophia Keats died Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Lewes, after a long, courageous battle against breast cancer. Jean was born in Munich, Germany Oct. 5, 1947, to Julius and Gerda (Bullacher) Hagelberg. Her father was serving in the U. S. Army. Jean came to the United States with her mother and father in 1949.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Golden Doodles take over Dewey, Rehoboth

Beginning with an afternoon parade on the Rehoboth Beach Boardwalk, Doodles in Dewey returned for a weekend of fun in the Cape Region recently. This annual event held for more than a decade supports PAWS for People, a nonprofit organization committed to providing therapeutic visits to people who would benefit from interaction with a well-trained, loving pet, which hosted the fun this year.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lillian H. Rowan, family matriarch

Lillian H. Rowan, 92, of Lewes, passed away peacefully Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at her home. She was born Nov. 1, 1929, in Chesterville, Md., daughter of the late John W. and Lillian (Wallace) Hollett. Mrs. Rowan married her love, Joseph F. Rowan in Millington, Md., and spent her life...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Thomas Rowland Marshall III, retired river pilot

At the age of 100 years, Capt. Thomas Rowland Marshall III died peacefully in his home on Lewes Beach facing the bay Saturday, April 30, 2022. He was born Jan. 22, 1922, to Joseph L. Marshall and Susan Watts Marshall at Beebe Hospital in Lewes. He was a generous man with a clever sense of humor who never met a stranger.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Alyson Boswell, loved her family, friends

Alyson Boswell passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Alyson was a loving wife, daughter, sister, and friend to all. She was born June 30, 1963, at Bethesda Naval Hospital. She is survived by her loving husband, Dru Boswell; her mother, Raylene Martincic; her sisters, Adrienne Martincic and her fiancé...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Monikki Sharee Williams, had a big heart

Monikki Sharee Williams, 34, of Millsboro, passed away Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Beebe Healthcare. She was born in Salisbury, Md., to the late William Manuel and Annette Williams Cephas, who survive her. Monikki was employed as a customer service leader for over 10 years for Walmart. She was a 2005 graduate of Cape Henlopen High School, earned a CNA certificate, and was currently taking college courses in nursing. Monikki enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, singing, listening to music, watching movies and spending time with her family. She will be remembered as being quiet, friendly, likeable, loveable, having a big heart, and a little spoiled. Monikki was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt, godmother, and friend to many, and will be dearly missed.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Bobby Allen Kirker, proud veteran

Bobby Allen Kirker, 94, of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, May 4, 2022. He was born July 1, 1927, in Leon, WVa., son of Joseph Edward and Dimmie Sue (Smith) Kirker, previously deceased. Mr. Kirker served proudly in the U.S. Marines during the World War II...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Edward L. Chamberlain, avid photographer

Edward L. Chamberlain, 74, formerly of Middlebury, Conn., passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at his home in Lewes. He was the loving husband of Deborah (Clark) Chamberlain, and the proud father of Amanda (Chamberlain) Bernard. Born Jan. 11, 1948, in Waterbury, Conn., he was the loving and well-loved son...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Felton girl crowned Miss Delaware’s Outstanding Teen

Brynn String, a 14-year-old freshman at Lake Forest High School in Felton, has been crowned Miss Delaware’s Outstanding Teen 2022. The competition was held April 24 at the Milton Theatre. Brynn is on both the varsity field hockey and soccer teams at Lake Forest. She is also the class...
FELTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Kevin G. Miller, one of a kind

Kevin G. Miller passed away Monday, April 25, 2022. He was born April 11, 1958. With heavy hearts and great sadness, our family regretfully lost our husband, dad, poppop, father-in-law, crew chief, prep man, sponsor, and all-around amazing guy. He was one of a kind. Kevin Miller: pop, poppop, poppy, Larry. He will never be forgotten or replaced. The love and support that has been shown have not gone unannounced or unnoticed. Those who knew him, would know that he felt the same way. He never knew a stranger. We will not stop this legacy; we will continue racing and living in the name of Kevin G. Miller.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Dimitra Yoga classes in Lewes Canalfront Park start May 8

Dimitra Yoga returns to the beaches for yoga classes at 8 a.m. daily starting Saturday, May 28, and continuing all summer long. These classes on the sand are good for all levels of yoga experience, and visitors are welcome. Look for the Dimitra Yoga instructor in Lewes Monday through Saturday on Savannah Beach at the end of Savannah Road, or catch a class in Rehoboth at the south end of the Boardwalk on the beach at Penn Street.
LEWES, DE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Cape Gazette

Dolores T. Willey, state retiree

Dolores T. Willey, 86, of Georgetown, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, May 4, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by family. Dolores was born in Dagsboro, to the late Raymond Toomey and Lillie (Hudson) Toomey. She retired as a case manager for the State of Delaware in the...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Margaret Tewelow, loving mother, grandmother

Margaret (Peggy) Tewelow, fun and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones Wednesday, April 13, 2022, in Palm Harbor, Fla. She was born in 1928, and lived a full life. A young Peggy met the love of her life, Strickland Tewelow, at Snyder’s Candy in...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Kurt L. Sandberg, voracious reader

Kurt L. Sandberg, 55, of Millsboro, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer. Kurt was a voracious reader. He loved metalworking, fixing machinery, and supporting his community in his work as a local mechanic. He enjoyed teaching others his craft and sharing his knowledge. He was most content when surrounded by his friends in Millsboro, and found inspiration in selflessly helping others whenever he could. He loved nature and his pets. Kurt will be dearly missed, and always remembered.
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Community Briefs 5/4/22

St. Peter’s churchyard designated Sacred Grounds Garden. Members of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church gathered on Earth Day, April 22, to celebrate the churchyard’s designation as a Sacred Grounds Garden by the National Wildlife Federation. The Garden for Wildlife Program recognizes congregations, houses of worship and faith communities that work to create wildlife habitat, and actively link faith practices and caring for the environment.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Burger Night at Beaches

Thursdays are the new Burger Night at Beaches in Milton. Available for Lunch or Dinner, Dine-In or Take-Out.
Cape Gazette

Dewey's Golden Jubilee to make a splash May 13-14

Dewey's Golden Jubilee will return to town Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14. Hundreds of golden retrievers and their families will enjoy an amazing weekend that kicks off with the Gold Rush Parade at 6:30 p.m., Friday, beginning at Lake Gerar Park, working its way to Rehoboth Avenue and ending at Salty Paws for an ice cream social.
Cape Gazette

Hyatt House Lewes/Rehoboth Beach celebrates grand opening

Local officials joined with hospitality representatives to celebrate the grand opening of Hyatt House Lewes/Rehoboth Beach at a ribbon cutting ceremony April 28. Developed by Harvey, Hanna & Associates and operated by TKo Hospitality, the new hotel located in Five Points Square in Lewes offers a facility designed for both business travelers and families.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Long Neck Sunrise Rotary donates $2,000 to Boys & Girls Club

At the monthly Oak Orchard Boys & Girls Club birthday bash held in March, Long Neck Sunrise Rotary Club President Apryl Parcher presented Erica Kennedy, executive director of the Oak Orchard Boys & Girls Club, with a check for $2,000. The check is to be used for upcoming special pizza...
LONG NECK, DE

