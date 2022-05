Beautiful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home tucked away in the Villages of Old Landing, located less than 5 miles from downtown Rehoboth Beach. Features include, first floor living with an open floor plan, a large eat-in kitchen with a breakfast-bar island and a generously sized dinette area, sun-room, overlooking a premium home-site, 2 car garage, fresh paint, and ready to move in. The Villages of Old Landing is a community with a great location, featuring abundant common grounds with a Pond, Walking Paths, community Pool and RV-Boat Storage. This home is priced to sell and ready to go!

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 21 HOURS AGO