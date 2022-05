In late March, the University announced the creation of a much-anticipated Department of Race, Diaspora, and Indigeneity (RDI), backed by the Council of the University Senate, the school’s highest academic body. The department, housed under the Division of the Social Sciences, is designed to serve as a source of “ambitious scholarship on concepts that have helped shape the modern world and continue to reverberate in contemporary thought, culture and policy.” It is the latest of four departments the University has created in the past decade, and easily among the most worthy of the designation.

