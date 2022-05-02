Nancy Spiegel

UChicago’s current COVID-19 policies regarding disability accommodations are inadequate, ableist, and lack the transparency needed to assess the validity of their claims. Over the past few weeks, UChicago has rolled back its mask mandate, shifted testing to a voluntary model, and reinstated inter-dorm guest sign-in. The small, persistent relics of a pandemic––double-checking your pockets at the door for a mask and walking across campus to the Quad to spend several minutes hunched over a plastic tube––have vanished, replaced by warmer weather, greener leaves, and total abandon. It’s easy, now more than ever, to forget about COVID-19 altogether. For the most vulnerable members of our community, though, it’s impossible to forget about COVID-19. And that makes the University’s approach to COVID-19 surveillance and management deeply reckless. As a university committed to welcoming all people––including people with disabilities––the University’s policies regarding disability accommodations need complete reconstruction to fulfill the University’s professed commitment to accessibility, equity, and inclusivity. UChicago’s current COVID-19 policies regarding disability accommodation are inadequate, ableist, and lack the transparency needed to assess the validity of their claims.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 DAYS AGO