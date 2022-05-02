ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nancy Spiegel

The Chicago Maroon
The Chicago Maroon
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese relics provide an opportunity for community empowerment...

The Chicago Maroon

Peter Maheras

The University also announced that isolation-in-place measures in residence halls would be reinstated to conserve space in Stony Island Hall. Only students who live in a single or a double where both students have tested positive will be asked to isolate in their dorm to conserve space in Stony Island.
The Chicago Maroon

Austin Zeglis

Richard Fisher, a decades-long Hyde Park resident and University of Chicago alum, has been engaged in a dispute with University of Chicago Facilities Services regarding maintenance costs on a wall shared with a University-managed building. NEWS. The major, available starting fall 2022, will expose students to the growing field through...
The Chicago Maroon

The University Must Design Pandemic Policies That Work for Everyone

UChicago’s current COVID-19 policies regarding disability accommodations are inadequate, ableist, and lack the transparency needed to assess the validity of their claims. Over the past few weeks, UChicago has rolled back its mask mandate, shifted testing to a voluntary model, and reinstated inter-dorm guest sign-in. The small, persistent relics of a pandemic––double-checking your pockets at the door for a mask and walking across campus to the Quad to spend several minutes hunched over a plastic tube––have vanished, replaced by warmer weather, greener leaves, and total abandon. It’s easy, now more than ever, to forget about COVID-19 altogether. For the most vulnerable members of our community, though, it’s impossible to forget about COVID-19. And that makes the University’s approach to COVID-19 surveillance and management deeply reckless. As a university committed to welcoming all people––including people with disabilities––the University’s policies regarding disability accommodations need complete reconstruction to fulfill the University’s professed commitment to accessibility, equity, and inclusivity. UChicago’s current COVID-19 policies regarding disability accommodation are inadequate, ableist, and lack the transparency needed to assess the validity of their claims.
#Slavery
The Chicago Maroon

Solana Adedokun

The April 22 email recommended continued masking on public transportation even as state and federal mask requirements for travel are eased. RSO leaders are not allowed to require masks at meetings and events or to verify vaccination or COVID-19 test results without adviser permission, according to a separate email. NEWS.
The Chicago Maroon

Tejas Narayan

We can rebuild our fractured communities, even under the lingering pall of Zoom University. UChicago’s Core and introductory classes should welcome, not deter. Understanding the role of police outside the United States is a critical asset in determining how we can build a safer, more inclusive community close to home.
The Chicago Maroon

Gustavo Delgado

The event is a new pitch competition for undergraduate students to propose solutions to departmental issues on campus. Until February 21, students paired by Datamatch can go on dates at restaurants like Noodles Etc. and Seoul Taco for a discounted price. NEWS. /. February 15, 2022. /. 9:41 p.m. The...
The Chicago Maroon

Emma Weber

The University’s campus-wide demasking policies represent a refreshing return to pre-pandemic norms. OP-EDS Reducing the length of the academic quarter has reduced the quality of in-person instruction and increased students’ academic workload. COLUMNS. /. March 29, 2022. /. 7:19 p.m. The University should prioritize in-person instruction. COLUMNS. /
The Chicago Maroon

Nikhil Jaiswal

The UChicago Labor Council, campus labor unions, and community organizations rallied in Nichols Park and marched through Hyde Park in a show of solidarity this Sunday. Officials hope the facility will increase access to oncological services on the South Side with 128 beds dedicated to cancer patients and access to cutting edge clinical trials.
The Chicago Maroon

Neive Rodriguez

This spring, prize lectureships for teaching a quarter-long class were cut from $5,000 to $2,000. To&Through Project director Alex Seeskin urges the University to support disadvantaged Black and Latino students in their transition to college and to accept more students from Chicago Public Schools. NEWS. /. March 8, 2022. /
The Chicago Maroon

The Future of the Stephen A. Douglas Relics

These relics provide an opportunity for community empowerment and reparative justice, but only if we begin a community-wide discussion and demand the University take accountability for its enrichment from slavery. For over 119 years, the University of Chicago community has passed through Reynolds Club largely unaware of the presence of...
The Chicago Maroon

First Council on UChicago/Community Relations Undergraduate Appointee Talks About Goals and Wishes | Newsletter for April 28

Subscribe to the Maroon Newsletter. 🎓It’s graduation season! We are still accepting submissions for senior columns, which will be featured in our annual special grad issue. Any seniors in the College are welcome to contribute! Send your pieces to viewpoints@chicagomaroon.com by April 30. In addition, if you are a parent and would like to feature your student in the grad issue, please fill out this form to request an ad. The broadsheet grad issue will be distributed during convocation week.
The Chicago Maroon

Maroon Editorial Board

The Maroon Editorial Board endorses Good Vibeslations, Ariana Ukaonu, India Hill, and Julia Brestovitskiy. Per tradition, The Maroon editorial board does its best to practice gratitude. /. November 25, 2021. /. 2 p.m. Fraternity parties are not the only cause of UChicago’s recent spike in COVID-19 cases. /. May...
The Chicago Maroon

Annabelle Chan

For five dollars, it’s the closest you’ll get to shaking his hand. A cartoon following the uncovering of UChicago's involvement in Cartel 568. Should professors create environments where students feel completely free to speak their minds or should students appreciate professors who hold students to higher standards of argumentation?
The Chicago Maroon

The Line Between Institutional Neutrality and Complacency

In late March, the University announced the creation of a much-anticipated Department of Race, Diaspora, and Indigeneity (RDI), backed by the Council of the University Senate, the school’s highest academic body. The department, housed under the Division of the Social Sciences, is designed to serve as a source of “ambitious scholarship on concepts that have helped shape the modern world and continue to reverberate in contemporary thought, culture and policy.” It is the latest of four departments the University has created in the past decade, and easily among the most worthy of the designation.
The Chicago Maroon

Campus Unions Commemorate May Day and Protest Gentrification at Rally in Nichols Park

Ralliers marching west on 55th street during a May Day commemoration event organized by the UChicago Labor Council. The University of Chicago Labor Council (UCLC) organized a rally on Sunday, May 1, in Nichols Park in commemoration of International Workers’ Day. Organizers and members from several unions with bargaining units at the University of Chicago—including National Nurses United, Graduate Students United (GSU), and Faculty Forward—attended the event alongside community activists from #CareNotCops (CNC), UChicago Against Displacement (UCAD), Tenants United Hyde Park/Woodlawn, Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), and the UChicago chapter of the Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA).
The Chicago Maroon

The Chicago Maroon

