FRANKLIN, TN – Ann Barrett Clark Carroll, age 80 of Franklin, TN passed away May 3, 2022. She was born in Natchez, MS to the late Rufus and Marguerite Clark. Ann graduated from The University of Louisiana Monroe. She taught dance to generations of children throughout Williamson County and surrounding areas since 1970. Ann founded one of the largest and most successful dance schools in the South, the Ann Carroll School of Dance. She also had two of her own books published.

FRANKLIN, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO