(The Center Square) — The City of New Orleans launched a guaranteed income program for teens this week with the help of Mayors for a Guaranteed Income. The New Orleans Guaranteed Income Program is sending $350 monthly payments to 125 young people between the ages of 16-24 over the next 10 months, with no restrictions on how the money is spent. The program, made possible with a $500,000 grant from Mayors for a Guaranteed Income, is targeted to youth who "are disconnected from work and school," according to Wednesday press release.

