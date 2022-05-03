Congratulations to Kai Johnson from LMHS

(April 29, 2022) The Stephen Decatur girls’ outdoor track and field team came in fourth place and the boys’ squad finished in eighth during last Thursday’s 12th annual Kent Island Invitational in Stevensville. “Overall, I was happy with how well our athletes did,” said Decatur Coach Brenda...
The 42nd Six Rivers Relays scheduled for Friday at Science Hill's Kermit Tipton has been delayed by 90 minutes. The gates will open at 4 p.m. and the first field events will begin at 5:30 p.m. A final call will be made by noon if meet management decides to postpone...
Albany State’s Morgan Brown was named the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s Freshman of the Year when the league released its postseason softball honors Thursday. Brown hit .443 in 32 starts this season for the Golden Rams, finishing the regular season with 43 hits and 35 RBIs. Albany State’s...
Assumption baseball player Andon Dupre and Terrebonne track and field athlete Ty’Teanna Calloway were named Barker Honda Athletes of the Week presented by The Courier and Daily Comet on Friday. Both athletes won a fan vote that took place from Monday through Thursday at houmatoday.com and dailycomet.com. Dupre won...
The Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles won the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools' state championship for girls track and field from April 22-23. The Eagles, led by head coach James Byrd, got a huge performance from Ellie Jane Wright, who finished the meet as the highest scoring individual D-I woman and was awarded the High Point Earner Award.
Ahoskie — Athletes from Northeastern, Camden, Pasquotank, Currituck and John A. Holmes participated in the Northeastern Coastal Conference track and field championships Wednesday afternoon at Hertford County High School.
H.L. Bourgeois announced two coaching hires on Wednesday.
H.L. Bourgeois athletics director Andrew Caillouet took the interim tag off of football coach Sterling Washington and legendary Houma area state championship winning volleyball coach Chip Didier will return for his second stint as coach at the school.
...
Comments / 0