Congratulations to Kai Johnson from LMHS

By Publisher
thepostnewspaper.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to Kai Johnson from LMHS for placing 2nd...

thepostnewspaper.net

Ocean City Today

Decatur track & field teams do well during KI Invitational

(April 29, 2022) The Stephen Decatur girls’ outdoor track and field team came in fourth place and the boys’ squad finished in eighth during last Thursday’s 12th annual Kent Island Invitational in Stevensville. “Overall, I was happy with how well our athletes did,” said Decatur Coach Brenda...
STEVENSVILLE, MD
Kingsport Times-News

42nd Six Rivers Relays delayed by 90 minutes

The 42nd Six Rivers Relays scheduled for Friday at Science Hill's Kermit Tipton has been delayed by 90 minutes. The gates will open at 4 p.m. and the first field events will begin at 5:30 p.m. A final call will be made by noon if meet management decides to postpone...
SCIENCE HILL, KY
The Albany Herald

Sherwood Christian wins girls track and field state title behind high-point winner Ellie Jane Wright

The Sherwood Christian Academy Eagles won the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools' state championship for girls track and field from April 22-23. The Eagles, led by head coach James Byrd, got a huge performance from Ellie Jane Wright, who finished the meet as the highest scoring individual D-I woman and was awarded the High Point Earner Award.
GEORGIA STATE

