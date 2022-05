Texas high school baseball playoffs are well underway. With Dallas Fort Worth teams well represented, high school baseball fans around the metroplex are bound to have a lot of fun watching some of the state’s top athletes competing for their chance to play on the biggest stage in high school baseball. Two teams ready to face off in the bi-district round are Prosper and Hebron- VYPE DFW takes a dive into what fans can expect heading into this physical matchup!

PROSPER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO