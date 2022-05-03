ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

8 Tips To Travel On a Budget to Philadelphia International Airport

travelexperta.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the greatest ways to heal your soul is to go on a trip. It allows you to reset your mind, learn about new cultures and people, and just enjoy yourself. One of those locations that have a little bit of everything, including fantastic cuisine and historical attractions, is...

travelexperta.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

JetBlue passengers offered $10,000 to change flights – but all of them refuse

Passengers on a recent flight were offered a whopping $10,000 to voluntarily give up their seat – but at first none of them accepted the generous offer.Travellers onboard a JetBlue service from the US to Cancun in Mexico last month were asked if they would be bumped in exchange for airline credit, an experience which one woman documented in a video that has since gone viral on social media.Tiktok user Jess Ries (@riesjess) uploaded a post, now viewed more than 10 million times, in which she filmed herself on the plane looking tired and frustrated. @riesjess its been...
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

This Small Airline Lets You Skip the Airport Hassle

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. With travel back in full swing, there’s no doubt that airports around the globe will get busier and busier. Airports in the United Kingdom are currently in chaos with long lines, cancelations, and abandoned luggage, while a U.S. study recently revealed the American airports with the longest wait times.
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

Southwest Flights to Tropical Destinations Are on Sale for 30% Off

Southwest Airlines has a big flight sale for anyone fantasizing about jetting off to a tropical destination this fall. As we know, it's wise to consider pushing back your typical big summer vacation plans anyway because prices for the summer are expected to spike until July. Now, this Southwest sale is giving you an even bigger incentive to consider a trip later this year.
TRAVEL
Cat Country 107.3

Spirit Airlines Decides on Merger Between JetBlue & Frontier

Spirit Airlines has looked at the financials on pending merger offers from Frontier Airlines and JetBlue Airlines and they have chosen a partner. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, Spirit Airlines will encourage its shareholders to again vote in favor of the deal with Frontier Airlines, saying they feel JetBlue's competing offer has "an unacceptable level of closing risk" for stockholders.
INDUSTRY
Lifestyle
Thrillist

Spirit Airlines' Latest Sale Gets You $55 Fares Across the U.S.

Say what you will about Spirit Airlines, but the budget-friendly carrier is tried and true when it comes to cheap flights—even if that means abiding by some stricter baggage rules. The airline is officially launching its latest sale, which gets you fares for as little as $55 right now...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

'I’m not going back in the air': Moment shaken-up JetBlue passengers plead with crew to let them off the plane after several aborted landings due to bad weather and then being diverted to Newark

Terrified JetBlue passengers on a storm-tossed JFK-bound flight were caught on video pleading with crew members to let them off the plane after it touched down in Newark following several aborted attempts to land at the New York City airport. 'I’m not going back in the air,' one passenger can...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

‘Abandoned’ cabin crew forced to sleep on floor of airport due to flight cancellations

Cabin crew in the US were forced to sleep on airport floors due to recent flight cancellations, a union has claimed.Airlines “abandoned” crew when a recent spell of severe weather saw hundreds of services get cancelled across the country, according to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA).Representing 28,000 US flight attendants, the organisation said that in recent days “Crew members were forced to sleep on the floor in the airport because they were unable to reach the hotel/limo desk.”They also alleged that displaced crew were left with no information from airlines regarding which flights they would be required for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Cleveland.com

Which airlines have the most flight delays?

When you’ve already waited in line to check your luggage, waited to get through TSA screening, and then waited some more for overpriced coffee or bottled water, the last thing you want to do is wait even more for your plane to board and take off. The sad truth, however, is that air travel is a waiting game, especially if you fly with airlines or out of airports where delays are as commonplace as cramped onboard legroom and crying babies.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

Another day brings dozens more cancelled flights for travellers to, from and within the UK. After around 300 flights were grounded over the Easter weekend by British Airways, the cancellations are continuing at airports across the UK.British Airways and easyJet have grounded flights mainly to and from their biggest hubs, London Heathrow and London Gatwick respectively.The airlines cite staff shortages caused by sickness as the cause of their problems.BA has grounded at least 50 domestic, European and Mediterranean flights to and from Heathrow so far on Tuesday.The airline says most passengers were given notice of a week or two of flight cancellations.British Airways to/from HeathrowDomesticAberdeenBelfast City EdinburghGlasgowNewcastleEuropeanParis CDG (2)GenevaMunichAmsterdamMilan MalpensaMilan LinateBerlinDusseldorfHamburgAlgiersToulouseDublinMarseilleTiranaViennaLarnacaNiceOsloZurichEasyJet from GatwickMeanwhile easyJet has cancelled at least 10 flights to and from its biggest base, Gatwick, including round-trips to Amsterdam, Berlin, Malaga, Menorca and Milan Malpensa.All passengers whose flights are cancelled are entitled to new flights and, if the cause is staff sickness, cash compensation – if the cancellation was announced less than two weeks in advance.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
travelnoire.com

2022’s Best And Worst Airlines Revealed, Delta Air Lines Takes Top Spot

As travelers saw during the COVID-19 pandemic, airline ticket prices dropped sharply due to travel restrictions. But, with the decrease of covid-19 cases worldwide and as travel resumes, prices rose again and according to some experts, they are expected to keep rising due to spiking oil costs. For many travelers,...
LIFESTYLE
WEKU

Delta will begin paying flight attendants for flight boarding time

Delta Air Lines, which has narrowly fought off several attempts to unionize its flight attendants, will begin paying cabin crews during boarding, a first for a major U.S. airline and a change that is expected to increase their wages by several thousand dollars a year. It is a notable change...
ECONOMY
thebrag.com

Jetstar is running a “return for free” flight sale tonight

Budget airline Jetstar has announced that they will be running a ‘return for free’ flight sale tonight to honour their 18th birthday. The deal will offer 400,000 tickets that come with a free return flight when a one way is purchased. The sale will run across all 60 of Jetstar’s domestic routes and 22 international routes to destinations. Some of the available destinations include Bali, Tokyo, Singapore, Fiji, Hawaii and more. Tickets start from $189 return for international flights.
INDUSTRY
Thrillist

This Airline Is Launching New Nonstop Flights to Europe's Favorite Summer Destinations

This summer, the only thing between New Yorkers and iconic European destinations—like Nice, Palma de Mallorca, and even Bergen—will be a long plane nap. As part of its biggest expansion yet—and just in time for summer travel—United Airlines just announced new nonstop flights from NYC airports to major European cities and countries, including Norway, Spain, and France.
LIFESTYLE
BoardingArea

A Look at the New Suites and Seats for Qantas’ 20 Hour Flights from Sydney to London and New York

Check out the new Qantas first class suites that will be making the 20 hour journeys from Australia to NYC and London! Plus, a new special zone as well. Yesterday, Qantas announced their order for 12 new Airbus A350-1000 aircraft that will give the airline the ability to fly the super long-haul routes of Sydney to New York and London. Now, we have a look at what the inside of these aircraft will look like for those that want this flight!
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

