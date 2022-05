The Nebraska High School rodeo season continued this past weekend with performances at Hyannis on Saturday and Arthur on Sunday. Some of the area highlights on Saturday included Merna’s Sid Miller winning the tie down roping in a time of 11.36. Slate Micheel of Sargent was runner-up in the steer wrestling with a time of 6.36 seconds. Cooper Kursave of Arcadia was runner-up in the bull riding with a score of 68 and the Brewster team of Cooper Bass and Zack Bradley was runner up in the team roping with a time of 18.88 seconds.

HYANNIS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO