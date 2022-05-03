See Daniel Radcliffe as 'Weird Al' Yankovic in first biopic trailer

Harry Potter's about to get "Weird." Actor Daniel Radcliffe has been unveiled sporting the famous curls of beloved musical lampoonist 'Weird Al' Yankovic in the first trailer for WEIRD: The ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Story , set to premiere this fall.

The upcoming Roku Original biopic, written by Yankovic himself alongside director Eric Appel , will pull no punches while "exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like A Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle."

The Funny Or Die -produced flick, first teased in February with a photo shared by Radcliffe, will take viewers "on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time," according to a press release. Also involved in the project are actors Evan Rachel Wood performing the role of his "Like A Surgeon" muse Madonna , and The Office 's Rainn Wilson as Al's twisted mentor, Barry Hansen , known by fans as radio host Dr. Demento .

'Weird Al' is also on the road in 2022 on his 133-date The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour , until the end of October with special guest Emo Phillips . Grab your tickets right HERE and see a full list of dates on Al's website .

