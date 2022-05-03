ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Daniel Radcliffe as 'Weird Al' Yankovic in first biopic trailer

By Joe Cingrana
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Hkpc_0fRz5G0Q00

Harry Potter's about to get "Weird." Actor Daniel Radcliffe has been unveiled sporting the famous curls of beloved musical lampoonist 'Weird Al' Yankovic in the first trailer for WEIRD: The ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Story , set to premiere this fall.

Listen to your favorite music now -- curated for fans, by fans -- on Audacy ’s See You At The Movies , and more!

The upcoming Roku Original biopic, written by Yankovic himself alongside director Eric Appel , will pull no punches while "exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like A Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle."

The Funny Or Die -produced flick, first teased in February with a photo shared by Radcliffe, will take viewers "on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time," according to a press release. Also involved in the project are actors Evan Rachel Wood performing the role of his "Like A Surgeon" muse Madonna , and The Office 's Rainn Wilson as Al's twisted mentor, Barry Hansen , known by fans as radio host Dr. Demento .

'Weird Al' is also on the road in 2022 on his 133-date The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour , until the end of October with special guest Emo Phillips . Grab your tickets right HERE and see a full list of dates on Al's website .

Listen to more of your favorite music on Audacy's all-new stations like See You At The Movies , Conscious Hip Hop , Let's Get Social , K-Bops , Collabornation , Wake Up and Rock and ALT Roots -- plus check out our talent-hosted Ed Lover's Timeless Throwbacks and Kevan Kenney's Music Discovery !

