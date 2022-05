TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. residents have been asked to donate nonperishable foods and put them outside for letter carriers to pick up as part of an annual food drive. The National Association of Letter Carriers says it will host its 30th annual national food drive on Saturday, May 14. It said Harvesters and Branch 10: Capital City Letter Carriers have partnered for half a decade to collect, weigh and sort donations for the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO