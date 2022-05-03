ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Benson and Stabler join forces in new ‘Law & Order’ crossover episode: ‘Just like old times’

By Eric Davidson
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ho1WT_0fRz3Kbk00

“Law & Order” fans are getting ready for the latest crossover episode that is sure to turn up the heat on the increasingly steamy Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler connection.

But first, the most recent original "Law & Order: SVU" episode included a plot line featuring Benson ( Mariksa Hargitay ) outraged that a detective was using a database of rape victims to find suspects, which she considered a huge invasion of privacy, per Monster and Critics .

Then in the same evening’s “Organized Crime,” Stabler ( Christopher Meloni ) got framed for a theft that he set up himself. Yeah, things get complicated around the “Law & Order” world.

In any event, it all sets up some wild drama in the upcoming crossover episodes where the two former partners reunite to find a missing girl.

"I'd like to combine forces and work this case together," Benson says, before turning to Stabler. "What do you say, partner?"

The clips shows the two investigating the crime and ends with Stabler and Benson in the front seat of a car. "It's always good to work with you," Stabler says to Benson . "Just like old times."

The crossover episode arrives as it was recently revealed the season 21 finale of the orginial "Law & Order" reboot will feature Benson coming over to work on another case with District Attorney Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston).

It should be a thrilling night of suspense as all three Thursday night "Law & Order" favorites race to their season finales later this month.

The "SVU" and "Organized Crime" crossover episodes air Thursday starting at 9pm ET/PT on NBC.

Lights, camera, action! Get the latest updates on movies and television from The Reel Buzz on Audacy.com.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

Related
TVLine

Law & Order: Mariska Hargitay to Appear as Benson in Season 21 Finale

Click here to read the full article. Law & Order: SVU’s Olivia Benson is headed to the Law & Order season finale. Showrunner Rick Eid has confirmed to TVLine that Mariska Hargitay is set to appear as the beloved captain in the May 19 episode (NBC, 8/7c). Although not a true crossover, the season ender will be an “emotional finale” that involves the shooting of an off-duty police officer who also happens to be a friend of Detective Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan). But don’t expect to see any other Law & Order alumni this season outside of Carey Lowell, who returned as prosecutor Jamie...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

How ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Wrote Chris Meloni Out of Show

For more than a decade, Chris Meloni portrayed Detective Elliot Stabler, fan favorite Law & Order: SVU character and on-screen partner of Mariska Hargitay’s Olivia Benson. After Season 12, however, Meloni decided that it was time to move on to new challenges. So, to the dismay of Law & Order fans everywhere, the show’s creators went to work writing Elliot Stabler’s exit from the Special Victims Unit.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Meloni
Person
Sam Waterston
digitalspy.com

Law & Order: SVU character set to cross over with the main show

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay is set to appear as fan-favourite character captain Olivia Benson in the Law & Order Season 21 finale. TVLine reports that although it's not a true crossover episode, she will make an appearance in the "emotional finale" which involves the shooting of an off-duty police officer, who also happens to be a friend of Detective Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan).
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Times#The Crossover#Organized Crime#Episodes#Law Order#Organizedcrime#Nbc
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS casts Good Trouble star as Parker's ex-wife

NCIS is adding a new cast member to its family just as season 19 comes to an end. Deadline reports that the long-running police drama has cast Teri Polo in a recurring role as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) ex-wife. Polo was most recently seen in the short-lived...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’: The Time Kelli Giddish Brought Detective Rollins to ‘Chicago Fire’

Law & Order fans no doubt know actress Kelli Giddish as Amanda Rollins, the Special Victims Unit detective who is simultaneously unapologetically tough while full of southern charm. But, viewers may recognize Giddish from other roles as well. Before taking on the role of SVU Detective Amanda Rollins, Giddish portrayed Di Henry on All My Children. The actress also stars in Past Life; Chase; and The Good Wife. However, how many fans of the actress remember when Kelli Giddish brought her Amanda Rollins role to One Chicago starring in a Law & Order: SVU/Chicago Fire crossover event in Fire’s third season on the air?
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Chicago Fire’: Charlie Barnett Says Being Written Out Of NBC Series Was “Blessing In Disguise”

Click here to read the full article. Charlie Barnett reflected on being written out of NBC’s Chicago Fire at the end of Season 3, saying while he was “really sad at the time” it turned out to be a “blessing in disguise. “[The show] was a behemoth that I never really saw coming. I was thankful to be a part of it,” Barnett, who portrayed Peter Mills, told Digital Spy. “I really was sad to be let go. It broke me for quite a long time.” He continued, “Yeah. It was a blessing in disguise, and they all told me that. You...
CHICAGO, IL
Audacy

Audacy

57K+
Followers
55K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy