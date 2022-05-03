Benson and Stabler join forces in new ‘Law & Order’ crossover episode: ‘Just like old times’

“Law & Order” fans are getting ready for the latest crossover episode that is sure to turn up the heat on the increasingly steamy Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler connection.

But first, the most recent original "Law & Order: SVU" episode included a plot line featuring Benson ( Mariksa Hargitay ) outraged that a detective was using a database of rape victims to find suspects, which she considered a huge invasion of privacy, per Monster and Critics .

Then in the same evening’s “Organized Crime,” Stabler ( Christopher Meloni ) got framed for a theft that he set up himself. Yeah, things get complicated around the “Law & Order” world.

In any event, it all sets up some wild drama in the upcoming crossover episodes where the two former partners reunite to find a missing girl.

"I'd like to combine forces and work this case together," Benson says, before turning to Stabler. "What do you say, partner?"

The clips shows the two investigating the crime and ends with Stabler and Benson in the front seat of a car. "It's always good to work with you," Stabler says to Benson . "Just like old times."

The crossover episode arrives as it was recently revealed the season 21 finale of the orginial "Law & Order" reboot will feature Benson coming over to work on another case with District Attorney Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston).

It should be a thrilling night of suspense as all three Thursday night "Law & Order" favorites race to their season finales later this month.

The "SVU" and "Organized Crime" crossover episodes air Thursday starting at 9pm ET/PT on NBC.

