PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — May is Mental Health Awareness month and the Child Mind Institue is launching a new campaign to destigmatize mental health issues. The Dare to Share campaign features celebrities sharing their personal mental health struggles and it’s part of an effort to encourage kids to talk about their own struggles as well. Doylestown native Pink was featured on Monday morning. “It does get better,” Pink said. “There are beautiful moments waiting for you, and there are beautiful people waiting to love you, and one of those people is yourself.” "It does get better. There are beautiful moments waiting for you, and...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO