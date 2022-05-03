ELITE members enjoy tasting rooms at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Situated in the very heart of the Mediterranean, the Balearic island of Mallorca has been charming visitors for centuries with its dramatic mountains, golden beaches and lush valleys. The island’s capital, Palma, is one of Spain’s most vibrant cities – rivalling even Barcelona for its food and cultural scene – while outside of the main resorts you’ll find ancient castles, forts and merchants’ houses lining the coast and dotting the unspoiled interior. Many of Mallorca’s most beguiling historic buildings have been turned into gorgeous hotels, and today the island is home to dozens of wonderful places to stay, from the...

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO