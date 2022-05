Miami, FL – 6ix9ine was partying the night away at a Miami club last week when someone attempted to sock him in the head. While the man didn’t fully connect, the video still went viral and had many people applauding the move. The man was ultimately identified as @ItzMrBHN on social media and TMZ had a chance to catch up with him to discuss the incident.

