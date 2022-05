Dolci Amori, an Italian bakery owned by Ciro Longobardo (who’s also a co-owner of the Italian restaurant Piccolo Sogno in the Fulton River District) has been a work in progress for more than two years. First the pandemic hit. Then the pastry chef couldn’t immigrate from Naples to Chicago because the borders were closed. Then there was a long wait for equipment and inspections. Then Longobardo had a stroke. And then his mother died.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO