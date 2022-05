LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Derby is a longstanding tradition that has invited the best jockeys to race horses for over a century. In fact, 15 of the first 28 Derby winners were ridden by Black jockeys, but there have only been a few to run in the race since. One Louisville restaurant is keeping the history of the Black jockey alive.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO