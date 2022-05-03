ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirk Hammett Rushed ‘Portals’ Completion for Record Store Day

By Martin Kielty
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett revealed he’d been given a week to complete his debut solo EP Portals once it was decided to release it for Record Store Day. The vinyl fanatic was presented with the option to tie in with the annual event, even though it meant he had to rush...

Comments / 0

