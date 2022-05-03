ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State picks up crystal ball prediction for the nation's top wide receiver

By Patrick Conn
 3 days ago
After watching both Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson go in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, it is a great recruiting tool for head coach Ryan Day.

In the next draft, the team is also expected to see Jaxson Smith-Njigba go relatively early on in the draft. He will likely battle it out with Pittsburgh’s Jordan Addison and LSU’s Kayshon Boutte for the distinction of WR1.

Day and the Ohio State staff could be using that pitch for the top wide receiver in the 2023 cycle. Former Oklahoma commit Brandon Inniss received his first crystal ball prediction to the Buckeyes when most have him projected to the USC Trojans and Lincoln Riley.

247Sports director of football recruiting Steve Wiltfong submitted the projection on Tuesday.

Still, a long way to go until the early signing period in December, but players such as the wide receivers and new quarterback Devin Brown could help their efforts. Currently, the Buckeyes have the No. 6 overall class according to the composite team rankings from 247Sports.

Inniss would be the second wide receiver to commit to the class, should he make that decision. Fellow Florida wide receiver Bryson Rodgers committed to the 2023 class on Apr. 17.

The Buckeyes also picked up another crystal ball prediction for Austin Siereveld, who is slated to announce his commitment on Wednesday. He is down to Ohio State, the Alabama Crimson Tide, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

