The San Francisco 49ers found themselves in a pickle when star wide receiver Deebo Samuel didn’t report to the team’s voluntary offseason workouts. While it wasn’t deemed a concern at the time, it turns out there was something going on behind the scenes, as Samuel unfollowed the team on his Instagram account. Immediately after that, his contract talks with the team stalled, with reports emerging that the All-Pro receiver had requested a trade from the Niners, something the franchise wasn’t planning on doing. On Thursday, a positive update emerged from the whole NFL offseason drama surrounding Samuel and the 49ers.

SANTA CLARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO