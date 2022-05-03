ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benjamin Brown-Steiner Appointed Research Assistant Professor in Clarkson University’s Institute for A Sustainable Environment

Cover picture for the articleDr. Benjamin Brown-Steiner has recently joined Clarkson’s Institute for a Sustainable Environment with a courtesy appointment as a Research Assistant Professor. He is also currently a rotating Program Director at the National Science Foundation (NSF) in the Atmospheric Chemistry Program. He received his bachelor's degree in environmental engineering...

Phys.org

Researchers investigate quantum network solutions, by ground and by air

While quantum computers represent a revolution in computation, they can't communicate with each other the way regular computers can—over the internet. If quantum computers could be connected through a quantum network, they could facilitate perfectly secure communication between more than two parties or combine computing power to solve much harder problems than one quantum computer could do alone.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists make ‘miracle material’ breakthrough to revolutionise solar power

Scientists have discovered a way to make ultra-efficient solar cells on a commercial scale using the “miracle material” perovskite.A team from the City University of Hong Kong (CityU) and Imperial College London made the discovery in a breakthrough that could have major implications for renewable energy production and reaching zero carbon objectives.Perovskite has been hailed for its remarkable properties compared to tradtional silicon solar cells, however until now they have been too unstable to be suitable for commercial use. The next-generation cells are expected to cost less, have a much higher power conversion efficiency, and be lightweight and flexible...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

Stanford Scientists Have Produced the First Complete Picture of an Elusive Quasiparticle

Scientists have taken a significant step in understanding these whirling quasiparticles and putting them to work in future semiconductor technologies. Researchers reported that they have imaged the exciton’s electron and hole for the first time, revealing how excitons may be trapped in dense, stable arrays. According to the scientists, the findings have significant implications for the development of various future technologies as well as the quest to better understand excitons.
SCIENCE
Potsdam, NY
Education
City
Potsdam, NY
City
Clarkson, NY
scitechdaily.com

New Explosive Compound Synthesized From Strange World of High-Pressure Chemistry

Researchers from Skoltech, Carnegie Institution of Washington, Howard University, the University of Chicago, and the Chinese Academy of Sciences Institute of Solid State Physics have synthesized K2N6, an exotic compound containing N6 groups and packing explosive amounts of energy. While the team had to create synthesis pressures several times higher than it would take to make the material useful outside the lab as an explosive or rocket propellant, the experiment to be published today (April 21, 2022) in Nature Chemistry takes us one step closer to what would be technologically applicable.
CHEMISTRY
ZDNet

Best unexpected double majors for computer science students

Did you know that double majors report higher earnings? They also report greater satisfaction with their college experience. But what are the best double majors for computer science?. Our list includes less-common double majors like philosophy, graphic design, and psychology. These majors prepare graduates for in-demand, emerging tech fields like...
EDUCATION
Phys.org

Advancing materials science for superconducting quantum circuits

NPL scientists, in collaboration with experts in physical chemistry, have unleashed state-of-the-art electron paramagnetic resonance (EPR) techniques to understand materials relevant for superconducting quantum circuits, with results published in a recent paper in Science Advances. Superconducting quantum computers have rapidly increased in size and complexity in recent years and the...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

Bacterial Enzyme Converts CO2 Into Carbon Compounds 20x Faster Than Photosynthesis

Researchers discover that a spot of molecular glue and a timely twist help a bacterial enzyme convert carbon dioxide into carbon compounds 20 times faster than plant enzymes do during photosynthesis. The results stand to accelerate progress toward converting carbon dioxide into a variety of products. Carbon fixation, or the...
WILDLIFE
Harvard Health

Self-propelled, endlessly programmable artificial cilia

For years, scientists have been attempting to engineer tiny, artificial cilia for miniature robotic systems that can perform complex motions, including bending, twisting, and reversing. Building these smaller-than-a-human-hair microstructures typically requires multi-step fabrication processes and varying stimuli to create the complex movements, limiting their wide-scale applications. Now, researchers from the...
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Scientists develop powerful family of 2D materials

A team from the Tulane University School of Science and Engineering has developed a new family of two-dimensional materials that researchers say has promising applications, including in advanced electronics and high-capacity batteries. Led by Michael Naguib, an assistant professor in the Department of Physics and Engineering Physics, the study has...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Researchers discover molecular mechanisms of signal recognition in the neuropeptide system

The human body consists of trillions of cells that constantly communicate with one another. A central role in this communication process is played by receptor proteins on the cell surface. Since they often serve as drug targets, they have been the subject of intensive research. Often there are whole families of receptors. The signal messengers as well as the receptors are very similar, so it is not clear how the signals are distinguished from one another at the molecular level. Now, in a joint research project, scientists from Collaborative Research Centre 1423 at Leipzig University, the Hangzhou Institute for Advanced Study and the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Shanghai have succeeded in determining high-resolution structures for three related signaling complexes that occur naturally in the body for the neuropeptide Y (NPY) receptor family, thus shedding light on the small but essential differences. The researchers have now published their new findings in the journal Science Advances.
CANCER
The Oklahoman

New statue of Cherokee rocket scientist Mary Golda Ross designed to launch STEM careers

The accomplishments of a Native American "Hidden Figure" who made crucial contributions to the space program now are immortalized in bronze in her home state. A sculpture of Cherokee rocket scientist Mary Golda Ross — the first known Native American woman engineer — was recently unveiled at the new First Americans Museum as part of a national effort to encourage girls and women to pursue STEM careers.
MUSEUMS
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover Surprising Applications of Nanodiamonds

A physical chemist and a diverse group of his students are working on applications with nanoscopic diamonds. Diamonds represent so much more to Abraham Wolcott than glistening gemstones and status symbols. The physical chemist at San Jose State University works with nanodiamonds, which are microscopic diamonds created by breaking apart bigger synthetic diamonds. Nanodiamonds are so tiny that a row of 8,000 of them would span the breadth of a human hair.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Postdoctoral life in a pandemic

Being a postdoctoral researcher opens many doors, but it can also bring feelings of loneliness and uncertainty, which are exacerbated during a pandemic. Making career choices that support and strengthen mental health should be normalized, writes Ann Gregory. In December 2018, I started as a postdoctoral researcher in Belgium, making...
MENTAL HEALTH

