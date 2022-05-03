All lanes reopened after crash in Douglas Co.

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes is investigating after a man passed away in the HSHS St. Anthony Hospital emergency room. Rhodes said the man was 46-year-old Patrick Lawless of Sparta, Ill. Initial reports indicated that Lawless was involved in a car crash in Farina, but the crash was minor and Lawless […]
CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man is dead and another was flown to a hospital following a head-on collision in Clay County, Illinois. Illinois State Police report the crash on Ingraham Lane, also known as County Road 1600 N., happened at approximately 1:01 p.m. Wednesday. The location is just east of Ingraham, Ill. in […]
SCOTT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A two-year-old boy was pronounced dead after a single vehicle DUI crash, according to police. ISP officials say that preliminary investigative details indicate Makayla D. Brown, 27, of Winchester, IL was traveling southbound on Sand Road, just south of Bloomfield Road in Scott County, when for an unknown reason, her vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck a tree.
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has announced that one person was killed in a crash on Lincoln Avenue Thursday morning. Northrup said a pickup truck collided with a tanker truck near the intersection of North Lincoln Avenue and Squire Farm Road at 9:53 a.m. The crash resulted in Lincoln being closed […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — ISP District 10 troopers were dispatched to Illinois Route 130 at Champaign 700 North at around 4:05 p.m. on Friday in response to a report of a traffic crash. According to ISP, the Illinois Route 130 between County Road 700 North and County Road 800 North was closed for about […]
Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 30-year-old driver has been killed and a man charged with DUI for allegedly causing a fatal crash involving a school bus on Kishwaukee Street and South Street on Friday morning. Police said the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. when a black SUV, driven at high speed by 38-year-old Charles Weathersby, […]
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — An off-duty Waukegan police officer shot and killed her husband Sunday night, authorities said. At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 2000 block of North Avenue on the report of a shooting. Officers discovered a man in his 30s who had been shot and a woman, later identified […]
ST. LOUIS, Ill. (WCIA) — After nearly three years, the case of the death of Allissa Martin is picking back up. Martin died after falling from the seventh floor of a parking garage on June 2, 2019. Martin’s husband, Bradley Jenkins, was arrested and charged during the investigation of her death, but those charges were […]
The Fredericksburg Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager from the city. Haley Flippo, 14, was last seen in the 1900 block of Princess Anne Street around 1:51 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, police said. She is described as standing 5'2," weighing 125 pounds and...
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Administration has recently ordered an investigation into two Sangamon County Correctional Officers for allegations of misconduct. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, the investigation is a result of some information obtained during a routine search last week. Sheriff Campbell said one correctional officer is on administrative […]
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is seeking information on a 19-year-old who has been missing since March 22. Anyone with information on the person is asked to call Champaign Police Department at (217) 351-4545.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are investigating an in-custody death at the Morgan County jail in Jacksonville, Illinois. On Monday, ISP was contacted by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a death that occurred at the jail. According to officers, Morgan County Jail Correctional Officers found a male inmate, 40-year-old Brian Downs, in […]
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters, police officers, and sheriff’s deputies went to an area near North Lincoln Avenue and Squire Farm Road at around 9:55 a.m. on Thursday in response to a report of a traffic crash. Our reporter went to the reported location. When she was at the scene, she saw two ambulances left […]
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A man sentenced to death for murdering a Middleburg woman and raping her young daughter in 2014 has died in a Florida prison. Florida Department of Correction confirmed Donald Davidson, 41, died at Union Correctional Institution in Raiford. Davidson was sentenced to death in 2019,...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men were arrested Monday night after being found at the scene of a shooting inside the Lexington Hills Apartments in Peoria. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said 23-year-old Isaiah L. Jackson and 22-year-old Bralyn J. Duncan were hiding inside an apartment with a total of five firearms. Police found them after officers were informed they took the guns into another apartment.
Comments / 0