ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, IL

All lanes reopened after crash in Douglas Co.

WAND TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - All lanes are back open after an I-57 crash...

www.wandtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Coroner investigating after death in emergency room

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes is investigating after a man passed away in the HSHS St. Anthony Hospital emergency room. Rhodes said the man was 46-year-old Patrick Lawless of Sparta, Ill. Initial reports indicated that Lawless was involved in a car crash in Farina, but the crash was minor and Lawless […]
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WTWO/WAWV

1 flown to hospital, 1 dead after head-on crash in Illinois

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man is dead and another was flown to a hospital following a head-on collision in Clay County, Illinois. Illinois State Police report the crash on Ingraham Lane, also known as County Road 1600 N., happened at approximately 1:01 p.m. Wednesday. The location is just east of Ingraham, Ill. in […]
CLAY COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Two-year-old killed in DUI crash

SCOTT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A two-year-old boy was pronounced dead after a single vehicle DUI crash, according to police. ISP officials say that preliminary investigative details indicate Makayla D. Brown, 27, of Winchester, IL was traveling southbound on Sand Road, just south of Bloomfield Road in Scott County, when for an unknown reason, her vehicle left the roadway to the right and struck a tree.
SCOTT COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Coroner: One dead in crash on Lincoln Avenue

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has announced that one person was killed in a crash on Lincoln Avenue Thursday morning. Northrup said a pickup truck collided with a tanker truck near the intersection of North Lincoln Avenue and Squire Farm Road at 9:53 a.m. The crash resulted in Lincoln being closed […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Douglas County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Cars
WCIA

ISP confirms 1 dead after crash on Route 130

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — ISP District 10 troopers were dispatched to Illinois Route 130 at Champaign 700 North at around 4:05 p.m. on Friday in response to a report of a traffic crash. According to ISP, the Illinois Route 130 between County Road 700 North and County Road 800 North was closed for about […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Douglas Co#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WCIA

2 correctional officers under investigation

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office Administration has recently ordered an investigation into two Sangamon County Correctional Officers for allegations of misconduct. According to Sheriff Jack Campbell, the investigation is a result of some information obtained during a routine search last week. Sheriff Campbell said one correctional officer is on administrative […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Police need help to locate missing 19-year-old

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is seeking information on a 19-year-old who has been missing since March 22. Anyone with information on the person is asked to call Champaign Police Department at (217) 351-4545.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

ISP investigating in-custody death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are investigating an in-custody death at the Morgan County jail in Jacksonville, Illinois. On Monday, ISP was contacted by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a death that occurred at the jail. According to officers, Morgan County Jail Correctional Officers found a male inmate, 40-year-old Brian Downs, in […]
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

First responders respond to traffic crash

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters, police officers, and sheriff’s deputies went to an area near North Lincoln Avenue and Squire Farm Road at around 9:55 a.m. on Thursday in response to a report of a traffic crash. Our reporter went to the reported location. When she was at the scene, she saw two ambulances left […]
URBANA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

2 arrested following shooting at Lexington Hills Apartments

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two men were arrested Monday night after being found at the scene of a shooting inside the Lexington Hills Apartments in Peoria. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said 23-year-old Isaiah L. Jackson and 22-year-old Bralyn J. Duncan were hiding inside an apartment with a total of five firearms. Police found them after officers were informed they took the guns into another apartment.
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy