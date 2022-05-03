ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Mom Creates Ultimate List of Fun Things For Parents to Do With Their Kids This Summer

By DJ Digital
KPEL 96.5
KPEL 96.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're a parent who is wondering what to do with the kids this summer, then look no further. A Lafayette mom by the name of Hannah Bernard is currently going viral on Facebook with local parents as she is live-updating a list of fun things to do during the summer...

kpel965.com

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

Mom’s Response to Endless Toddler Questions Goes Viral

Children are the traffic cops of our lives. With the extension of a tiny little hand, they can bring our entire world to a crashing halt. Sometimes they're reaching out for love and affection. Sometimes they are reaching out the precious hand just to see if you'll stick to it. Yeah, raising little ones is rewarding and sticky at the same time.
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette, LA
Society
City
Lafayette, LA
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
WAFB

Mother, daughter create family legacy of service at EBRSO

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kawande Harris-Lane says she cannot stop smiling now that her daughter, Katrea Harris, has followed in her footsteps by graduating from the EBRSO Capitol Area Regional Training Academy. “It was such a special moment, and I will never forget it. I’ve been to many CARTA...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Things To Do#Summer Heat#Water Parks#Beaches
96.5 KVKI

Is This Hair Hack A Life Changer For Louisiana Women?

Louisiana is known for having some of the most beautiful women in the world, but the near-constant heat and humidity can do a real number on our hair!. At 47-years-old, I have long dark hair that I've held off on cutting. Don't think that I haven't thought about it though. Summer is upon us here in the great state of Louisiana and with it comes big hair. You can be fresh from the shower, apply as many products as you want, blow your hair out straight, and then hit it with a straightening iron and your hair will still frizz up the second you walk out the door. I'm really starting to understand why so many women opt to go with shorter styles. But I love my hair! I know it's a pain and I know it makes it even harder to cool down in the summer, but I'm going to stay vain for a while longer, darn it! I happen to think it's my best feature and I'm not ready to give up yet.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB.com

19-year-old booked for rape and kidnapping of Southeastern student

Southern University's annual alumni crawfish boil & music festival is Saturday. The money raised from the celebration will help to fund scholarships for Southern University students. Updated: 6 hours ago. National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6 and ends on May 12. Disney on Ice returns to Baton...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
KPEL 96.5

WATCH: Lafayette School Board Member Catches Burglars On Camera

"If you love it, lock it." We've seen that phrase on signs and in public service announcements reminding people to lock their cars and home doors. It's been at the top of a lot of people's minds lately because of a rash of burglaries across Acadiana. Still, burglars are going around looking to steal whatever they can.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Hot Diggity Dog: Wienermobile in town this week

Chili Cheese Caroline, a Hotdogger for Oscar Mayer and driver of the iconic Wienermobile is in Southwest Louisiana this week, spreading miles of smiles. She said the Wienermobile will be at Rouses at 1351 Sam Houston Jones Pkwy in Moss Bluff from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and Rouses at 800 Carlyss Drive in Sulphur from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
SULPHUR, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
15K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy