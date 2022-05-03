ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Justyn Ross medically cleared by Chiefs, has 'a shot' to make the roster

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y7yIO_0fRyG6Ty00

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to sign one of the top undrafted free agent receivers in the 2022 NFL draft class.

The Chiefs added former Clemson WR Justyn Ross to the roster shortly after the conclusion of the draft. Ross was a standout as a true freshman at Clemson in 2018, posting 46 receptions for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns, in addition to six receptions for 153 yards and a touchdown in their national championship win over Alabama. He was a rising star in college football and a surefire future first-round draft pick, but a serious neck injury derailed his college career shortly after his sophomore season.

The work to bring Ross to Kansas City was very diligent according to Chiefs GM Brett Veach, who evoked last year’s selection of Trey Smith as an example. He also explained that Ross has been cleared to play by team doctors.

“With Justyn (Ross), everyone kind of knows the story,” Veach began. “He’s certainly a really talented individual that has gone through his share of injuries at Clemson. One thing, trying to go back to last year and the Trey Smith set up, I mean, I’ve always said that our docs are on the more conservative side. We spent a lot of time, and I know our doctors at KU spent a lot of time talking to the experts that dealt with Justyn. He’s cleared.”

Veach puts a lot of trust into the training and medical staff in Kansas City, who inform all of his personnel decisions when it comes to players who’ve dealt with or are dealing with injuries.

“Really, I think, when you take away the neck situation — and again our docs did a great job of exhausting all of the information — for me, it’s a little easier on how I operate,” Veach said. “I know how good our medical staff is, both Rick (Burkholder) and his crew and the doctors we have at KU, if they tell me, ‘Yes.’ I feel good. If they tell me, ‘No.’ I don’t try to become a doctor all of the sudden. If our docs say good, we’re good.”

As for why Ross went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft, there were a lot of unknowns for him during the course of the process. He tested poorly relative to expectations at the Clemson pro day, with a 31.5-inch vertical, a 116-inch broad jump and a 4.63 40-yard dash time. Ross dealt with a foot injury late into last season at Clemson. Veach suspects the recovery from that injury impacted Ross’ ability to prepare for the pro day.

“I think one of the things that popped up was a foot (injury),” Veach said. “So that hindered him late in the season and then I think, he really didn’t have time to test and train. I think it was a combination of a lot of things, why he fell. Obviously, most of it had to do a couple of seasons ago with the neck. But I think then, you throw in the foot and not having time to test.”

One of the reasons that Ross ended up in Kansas City was because of Veach’s relationship with his agent. He had multiple offers on the table, but he ultimately decided that the Chiefs were the best fit.

“I know his agent very well, Tory Dandy, who was Sammy Watkins’ agent,” Veach said. “We stayed in touch as the draft went on. When the draft ended, he was just going through some different options and we stayed in touch. Then, yesterday, we just connected again and we had the chance to just view all of the offers and the landscape of where everything was. He decided to come here.”

With rookie minicamp coming up this weekend for Kansas City, Veach says that the team’s expectations are on par with that of any rookie, drafted or undrafted. He’s going to be given a chance to compete, but making the team will all depend on the work he puts in.

“As far as expectations, it’s like a lot of these guys,” Veach explained. “Whether you’re a first-round pick or second-round pick, you’ve got to come in here and learn the playbook and you have to have the confidence in the coaching staff to execute your assignment, you have to have the confidence in Pat (Mahomes) for him to trust you to execute your assignment. If Justyn can do that, I’d say talent-wise, as long as he can stay healthy he’ll have a shot. But it will just come down to him and how he handles the playbooks and being moved around and staying healthy — being diligent in looking ahead in regards to preventative things he can do for his body. A lot of these guys are really in the same boat. When you come in here ”

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

KC Chiefs: Three moves to make following the 2022 NFL Draft

Brett Veach has earned himself a vacation. After months (years, really) of college player analysis and grades, from Power 5 programs to historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs), the Kansas City Chiefs general manager was able to clear the slate of those efforts and wipe the big board in the front office clean—at least for this offseason’s work—following the 2022 NFL Draft. It was a fine effort that’s earned very high grades and it should cement the future for the Chiefs at several positions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Texans Signed Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

It didn't take long for Kevin Hogan to find a new home. The Houston Texans signed the 29-year-old quarterback, whom the Tennessee Titans cut on Saturday after drafting Malik Willis in the third round. Hogan took seven snaps for the Titans last year but has not attempted an NFL pass...
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

Big Difference in Homes Before and After Patrick Mahomes Won the Super Bowl

It’s fun to watch and cheer on one of the best NFL Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes as he continues to do well with his NFL career. He already has a Super Bowl win in 2020, but many people didn’t know that just one week after winning that Super Bowl he was house hunting along with his now wife Brittany. You have to see the difference in homes before and after he led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Alabama State
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
The Spun

Dan Orlovsky Thinks 1 NFL QB Is In For "Very Big Year"

Five quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky expects at least one of them to make a major leap this fall. During this Wednesday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Orlovsky expressed confidence in New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. "I...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trey Smith
Person
Justyn Ross
The Spun

Chiefs Star's Brother Invited To Team's Rookie Camp

When the Kansas City Chiefs host their minicamp later this week, Frank Clark's brother will be in attendance. It was announced earlier this Wednesday that Clark's younger brother, Christian Clark, has been invited to the Chiefs' rookie minicamp. Clark, a 6-foot-1 defensive tackle from Alabama State, earned All-SWAC honors during...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Alec Pierce Is A Legitimate Wide Receiver Threat For The Colts

Don’t act surprised if Alec Pierce emerges as a legitimate wide receiver threat for the Indianapolis Colts. Many fans and pundits thought Colts GM Chris Ballard would select a prospect such as the Georgia Bulldogs’ George Pickens or the Purdue Boilermakers’ David Bell with the 42nd overall pick.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers could be in play for DE Jadeveon Clowney

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson recently made it clear that he didn’t want a particular Cleveland Browns player on his team. So, how about this one . . . ?. While answering reader questions in his most recent mailbag feature for Sports Illustrated, MMQB’s Albert Breer came across an inquiry (or two) on free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. One curious customer—presumably a Browns fan—asked when Clowney will be signing with Cleveland, and the other—presumably a Panthers fan—asked when he’d be signing with Carolina.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Clemson#American Football#Nfl#Sports#The Kansas City Chiefs#Wr#Ku
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs waive six players ahead of rookie minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs have begun trimming their 90-man offseason roster ahead of rookie minicamp. There will be an influx of new undrafted free agents signing for rookie minicamp, so these moves are preemptive in order to make room on the 90-man offseason roster for those players. We’re keeping track of those undrafted free agent signings and rookie minicamp invites here.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Full at fullback and everywhere else, Cowboys waive 2020 UDFA to make space

Thanks to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, the Dallas Cowboys use of their running back position has evolved. Over the last several seasons, the club has opted to avoid using an actual fullback to play the fullback role, often times pairing the duo in the backfield together. On other occasions in 2021, Kellen Moore sent extra offensive linemen into the backfield to serve as a lead blocker.
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
KCTV 5

Kansas City BBQ Festival kicks off with a visit from Andy Reid, Chiefs’ top NFL draft picks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Pitmasters from around the country are in Kansas City this weekend for the second annual Kansas City BBQ Festival at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid, Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, and three of the Chiefs’ top draft picks including George Karlaftis, Skyy Moore, and Trent McDuffie got a behind-the-scenes taste test.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

106K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy