(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) -- Centenary Stage Company finally gets the chance to welcome Best of the Eagles to the Sitnik Theatre on Saturday, May 14 at 8:00pm. This performance was rescheduled from their original date during CSC’s January Thaw Music Festival due to a snowstorm. The performance will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. Tickets for Best of the Eagles are $30.00 each and increase $5.00 the day of the performances. The performance will also be live streamed, and links are available for $10.00 each.

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO