New Jersey's Best Community College Students

(NEWARK, NJ) -- The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present a free musical celebration in honor of International Jazz Day on Saturday, April 30 at 5:00pm featuring performances by 100+ young New Jersey musicians with special guest Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. Co-produced by NJPAC, City Verses, and Jazz House Kids, this popular concert unites youth musicians from NJPAC’s City Verses jazz and poetry initiative, NJPAC’s Jazz for Teens ensembles featuring James Moody Jazz Orchestra and The George Wein Scholars Ensemble, JAZZ HOUSE Big Band, and local high schools. Hosted by WBGO Radio’s Sheila Anderson aka “Queen of the Hang”, International Jazz Day in Newark highlights the power of jazz as a force for freedom and creativity, promotes intercultural dialogue through respect and understanding, and unites people from all corners of the globe.
