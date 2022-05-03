ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey's Best Community College Students

(TRENTON, NJ) -- On April 28th, the New Jersey Council of County Colleges (NJCCC) honored 38 students from the state's 19 Community Colleges for being named to the 2022 New Jersey All-State Academic Team for their outstanding academic achievements and exceptional service to their communities and colleges as members of Phi...

