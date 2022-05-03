New Jersey's Best Community College Students

(MILLBURN, NJ) -- As one of the nation’s leading professional theaters and recipient of the Regional Theatre Tony Award, Paper Mill Playhouse has a well-earned reputation for launching both performers and shows to Broadway. Since their inception in 1996, the Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theatre have ignited the careers of many notable performers, all of whom attended high school in New Jersey. The 2022 Paper Mill Playhouse Rising Star Awards ceremony will take place at Paper Mill Playhouse on Monday, June 6 at 7:30pm, featuring presenters from both Broadway and beyond. The ceremony will be livestreamed on Paper Mill’s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

