Reminder: Arkansas Pottery Festival set for May 6-8 in Fayetteville

Festival season is in full swing, and we are booked and busy in 2022, folks.Here are the top seven events happening in NWA starting this spring.1. Fresh Grass What: Music lovers gather for a two-day celebration of bluegrass and progressive roots tunes that include family-friendly activities, local eateries, retail vendors, artist merchandise and live performances. Details: May 20-21 at The Momentary in Bentonville.C0st: Single-day tickets for Friday are $75 and $90 for Saturday. Other ticket packages are available here.2. Bentonville Bike Fest Photo courtesy of Bentonville Bike FestWhat: Bentonville Bike Fest is the quintessential event for bikers and outdoor...

BENTONVILLE, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO