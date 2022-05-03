Watch now: Packers add talent on both sides of the ball in the 2022 NFL Draft

Related
Robert Griffin III returning to NFL after impressive 40-yard dash time?
Robert Griffin III teased a return to the NFL stage this week when a report surfaced that he ran a 40-yard dash at Rich Eisen's charity event and showed he's still in top form. The former second overall draft pick told Eisen he started getting phone calls from NFL executives...
NFL・
Titans Reportedly Tried to Trade for Two Notable Quarterbacks
Tennessee reportedly spent the offseason trying to upgrade at the position.
NFL・
Wisconsin football assistant Bill Sheridan linked to NCAA investigation at Air Force, report says
Bill Sheridan, who was hired earlier this year as a University of Wisconsin football assistant coach, reportedly is under investigation by the NCAA for rules violations while he was an assistant at Air Force. Sheridan, who coaches UW’s inside linebackers, was among four previous assistants from the Mountain West Conference program to break NCAA rules, according to a report by the Action Network’s Brett McMurphy. Those violations include “providing impermissible benefits and hosting high school prospects during the COVID-19 dead period in 2020,” according to...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0