Watch now: Packers add talent on both sides of the ball in the 2022 NFL Draft

Bill Sheridan, who was hired earlier this year as a University of Wisconsin football assistant coach, reportedly is under investigation by the NCAA for rules violations while he was an assistant at Air Force. Sheridan, who coaches UW’s inside linebackers, was among four previous assistants from the Mountain West Conference program to break NCAA rules, according to a report by the Action Network’s Brett McMurphy. Those violations include “providing impermissible benefits and hosting high school prospects during the COVID-19 dead period in 2020,” according to...

MADISON, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO