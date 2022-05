The sustained uncertainty and anxiety caused by the pandemic have had far-reaching effects on mental health. In a recent survey, over 45% of Americans aged 18 to 29 reported symptoms of anxiety or depression. The effects of the pandemic have also further undermined psychological safety at work. The blurred boundaries of working from home have made it impossible to compartmentalize work and life the way many people did in years prior. Instead, every Zoom call was a window into a human being, along with the messy realities that come with that.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO