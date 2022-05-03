ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Police Say 25-year-old Missing Since Last Week

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
 3 days ago
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Missing Person Francis...

CBS Philly

Body Of Missing 25-Year-Old Francis Decero Found Shot, Stabbed And With Burn Marks In South Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A tragic end in the search for missing 25-year-old Francis Decero from South Philadelphia. The young man’s brutalized body was found in South Philadelphia, now police are searching for his killer. Decero’s father is demanding answers. “I just hope they find who did this,” Lou Decero. “This is what I want to know.” Lou remembers his son Frankie as a devoted Eagles fan who had always been close with his family. “Everybody loved that kid,” Lou said. “He would say, ‘Dad want to go out to eat? Come on, let’s go.’ I mean, you couldn’t get a better son than that.” Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Andrei Tapalaga

'Dead' Woman Knocks on Coffin During Her Own Funeral

Once the police arrived on the scene they rushed Rosa to the HospitalThe Good Funeral Guide/Unsplash. After a terrible car crash in Lambayeque, Peru, Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca and her brother-in-law were pronounced dead. During her funeral, the family and everyone attending the funeral had quite the surprise when Rosa Isabel Cespedes Callaca knocked on her coffin to let everyone know that she is still alive. This occurred just minutes before her being buried.
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
CBS Philly

Mother Charged After Shooting Her 2 Boys; Children Not Expected To Survive, Bucks County DA Says

UPPER MAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A mother is charged with the attempted murder of her two children and a 22-year-old neighbor in Bucks County, authorities say. The two boys, ages 13 and 9, will give the gift of life to others as their organs will be donated, Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub said in a press conference on Monday afternoon. The boys are on life support Monday night, being kept alive to donate their organs through Gift of Life. Following the organ transplants, his office is prepared to upgrade 38-year-old Trinh Nguyen’s charges to two counts of homicide. “Both children will...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
CBS Philly

‘We’re Preparing For The Worst’: Family Awaits Answers As Philadelphia Police Investigate Double Homicide In Logan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a double homicide in Philadelphia’s Logan section. Police say a man was carrying out a wellness check at a house when he was shot and killed. Then, police say they found a second body in that house. Police were able to take a 22-year-old suspect into custody about a block and a half away from the murder scene.   The man taken into custody is identified as the grandson of a missing grandfather who hasn’t been seen or heard from in four days.   Philadelphia police made a grim discovery after a family member called 911. The family member said...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Prosecutor: 14-Year-Old Nabbed In Deadly Trenton Shooting

A 14-year-old has been charged in the deadly March shooting of a Trenton teen, authorities announced. The male suspect — whose name was not released — was charged with reckless manslaughter and providing false information to law enforcement, both second-degree offenses, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Woman, 25, Killed In Central PA Crash ID'd By Coroner

A 25-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash on Thursday, Apr. 28, according to the coroner’s office. The motorcyclist was traveling west on Trindle Road when a car traveling east on Trindle Road pulled out in front of her, attempting to make a left turn onto 39th Street, according to the Cumberland County coroner’s office.
CAMP HILL, PA
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

