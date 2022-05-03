ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giddy up: Scottsdale Police have 2 new horses in training pipeline

With the death of Tug last month, and two more horses set to retire soon, the Scottsdale Police Department’s mounted unit will likely be welcoming new members to its team, officials say.

Tug, a 20-year-old blue-roan Percheron-Quarter Horse cross, was put to rest on April 14, due to an incapacitating health issue. The horse was a longtime member of the department used for patrolling duties, mostly in the Old Town Scottsdale area on the weekends.

During his 14 years with the force, Tug participated in mounted unit demonstrations, attended numerous school visits, walked in several Parada del Sol parades, and was part of the team for dignitary visits.

In addition to patrolling various events in Scottsdale and surrounding cities, the mounted unit has been known to be used for events including WM Phoenix Open, Super Bowl XLIX and Fiesta Bowl block parties, Chase Field baseball games, Cactus Bowl, BCS Championship, as well as various memorial and celebration services throughout the Valley including Veteran’s Day ceremonies and New Year’s Eve.

Scottsdale Police Department spokesman Kevin Quon says they will likely purchase Tug’s replacement this year and start the training process.

“We have also already purchased two horses that are being trained at Asbury University in Kentucky and will be ready in fiscal year 2023-24 to replace horses we have set to retire,” Quon said in an emailed response to questions.

Fiscal year 2023-24 will begin on July 1, 2023.

Quon says the department typically spends anywhere between $7,500-$10,000 on a police horse and training. The costs vary depending on a number of factors including age, training and readiness, he explained.

SPD currently has five horses assigned to the mounted unit, with two set to retire in the next year or so, and four permanent members of the unit.

Scottsdale Police house its horses at WestWorld — you can see their stables on the northwest side of the property when you first turn into the facility off of Pima Road.

“We have an addition planned of a large shade structure for the horses,” Quon said. “The unit has also worked to upgrade the barn and pen over the past couple years.”

The other horses on the mounted unit are Zeus, Grayhawk, Aiden, Koda, and Cash.

Scottsdale Police mounted unit over the years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kVYco_0fRxzG2v00

An undated photo shows a member of the mounted unit parked outside of LuLu Belle Restaurant in Old Town Scottsdale. LuLu Belle opened in the mid 1950s and quickly became "the place to see and be seen” in The West's Most Western Town, according to Scottsdale Historical Society records. (Photo courtesy of Scottsdale Historical Society)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nKQ0D_0fRxzG2v00

Officer Gary Sheldon pictured with his horse, Chip. On Nov. 22, 1987, Sheldon was assigned to the mounted unit replacing Officer Peter Wooster who was promoted to sergeant on Dec. 20, 1987. (Photo courtesy of Scottsdale Historical Society)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PvQxs_0fRxzG2v00

Then-police officer Aaron Bolin, a part of the Scottsdale PD's mounted unit sits on a horse,  at the Scottsdale Public Library’s third Annual Ultimate Play Date  event on April 4, 2015. Bolin now serves as a public information officer for the police department. (Photo courtesy of Scottsdale Historical Society and Scottsdale Public Library.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8Qqz_0fRxzG2v00

The Scottsdale Police Department Mounted Unit walks in the 2019 Parada del Sol Parade. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=467LrV_0fRxzG2v00

The Scottsdale Police Department Mounted Unit walks in the 2020 Parada del Sol Parade. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24mXJz_0fRxzG2v00

Desert Canyon Elementary School students learned about the mounted unit during a 2021 first responders event. (Photo courtesy of Scottsdale Unified School District)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UZ2GG_0fRxzG2v00

Desert Canyon Elementary School students learned about the mounted unit during a 2021 first responders event. (Photo courtesy of Scottsdale Unified School District)

